Drama as convict charges at magistrate, destroys property, court closes

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A NOTORIOUS Kwekwe robber who was previously sentenced for 54 months on assault and two robbery could not stomach an additional 12 months of restitution of $61 026 to different people he robbed.Tichaona Isaiah Chacha (34) of Mbizo Kwekwe, on Wednesday charged at magistrate Story Rushambwa after being sentenced to an additional 12 months on restitution and intended to assault him before destroying court property at Kwekwe magistrates courts there by bringing court business to hault for more than an hour.Prison officers failed to stop the violent Chacha as he bayed for the magistrate's blood who took to his heels to save his skin from the charged Chacha.The court heard that on December 7last year, around 10pm, Chacha and his accomplices, who are still at large, demanded fuel from a Puma fuel attendant in Kwekwe, who in turn informed them that the stock was for coupon holders only.A misunderstanding arose between Chacha and the fuel attendant.Chacha assaulted the attendant with open hands, there by injuring him.On January 16, Chacha and his accomplice Simbarashe Mapenduka approached Stephen Ncube on the pretext of forex dealing. They bundled him into their car and drove a few kilometres outside Kwekwe where they electrocuted him before robbing him of his money and dumping him by the roadside.The following day the convict and his colleague blocked a Honda CRV in Kwekwe, assaulted passengers and robbed them of their money using the same modus operandi on other people on January 18.On February 4, they went into the city's Central business district and approached Stephen Chinyama, who they accused of dealing in foreign currency and assaulted him, at the same time trying to snatch a bag of cash he was holding.Chinyama, however, managed to fight them off and escaped with his money. Freddy Ndoro prosecuted.