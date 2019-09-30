Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Drama as convict charges at magistrate, destroys property, court closes

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
A NOTORIOUS Kwekwe robber who was previously sentenced for 54 months on assault and two robbery could not stomach an additional 12 months of restitution of $61 026 to different people he robbed.

Tichaona Isaiah Chacha (34) of Mbizo Kwekwe, on Wednesday charged at magistrate Story Rushambwa after being sentenced to an additional 12 months on restitution and intended to assault him before destroying court property at Kwekwe magistrates courts there by bringing court business to hault for more than an hour.

Prison officers failed to stop the violent Chacha as he bayed for the magistrate's blood who took to his heels to save his skin from the charged Chacha.

The court heard that on December 7last year, around 10pm, Chacha and his accomplices, who are still at large, demanded fuel from a Puma fuel attendant in Kwekwe, who in turn informed them that the stock was for coupon holders only.

A misunderstanding arose between Chacha and the fuel attendant.Chacha assaulted the attendant with open hands, there by injuring him.

On January 16, Chacha and his accomplice Simbarashe Mapenduka approached Stephen Ncube on the pretext of forex dealing. They bundled him into their car and drove a few kilometres outside Kwekwe where they electrocuted him before robbing him of his money and dumping him by the roadside.

The following day the convict and his colleague blocked a Honda CRV in Kwekwe, assaulted passengers and robbed them of their money using the same modus operandi on other people on January 18.

On February 4, they went into the city's Central business district and approached Stephen Chinyama, who they accused of dealing in foreign currency and assaulted him, at the same time trying to snatch a bag of cash he was holding.

Chinyama, however, managed to fight them off and escaped with his money. Freddy Ndoro prosecuted.

Source - Simbarashe Sithole

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zesa announces shock tariffs hike

3 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mnangagwa cooking oil stolen

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Honda Fit driver dies in road accident

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Underwearless woman embarrasses Matemadanda

3 hrs ago | 899 Views

Man forced to drink 2 litres of cooking oil

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

Villagers to make way for power line

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zifa refutes new referees' fees

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Prophet orders followers to divorce . . . hundreds desert church

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Hubby who ran amok after catching wife with boyfriend sentenced

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Man poos in sitting room

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Businessman attacked over murders

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Woman scales wall to torment ex-boyfriend

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Hunger drives young girls into prostitution

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Drama rocks city funeral

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Cheating man shot in scuffle with lover's hubby

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Businessman acquitted of rape

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Sikhala throws Chamisa, Tsvangirai under the bus

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Even pastors consult sangomas?

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

French firms clinch $54 million Kariba rehabilitation deal

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Dandemutande CEO donates stationery to Mawabeni Secondary

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

24 suburbs on 48hr water shutdown

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Kill the beast in US

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bosso hope to continue fine form

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Buyanga 'hoodwinks' baby mama

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zexcom thanks Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Powerless Zesa blacklists debtors

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mupfumira back in court

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mohadi tells councils to overhaul water, reticulation systems

3 hrs ago | 10 Views

Jail term for illegal forex dealers gazetted

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Artisanal miner bashes journalist in charge office

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabweans - What The Heck Is Going On? (Part 1)

13 hrs ago | 439 Views

Provincial Mining Director arrested

13 hrs ago | 815 Views

Mnangagwa is desperate to emulate Kagame, hires same PR - silk purse out sow's ear

17 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

17 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mupfumira matter postponed

18 hrs ago | 372 Views

Hwende's passport released

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

Our top tips for buying a car

20 hrs ago | 578 Views

Makhabane to headline 5th Gwanda Gospel Show

21 hrs ago | 389 Views

State granted request to postpone Evan Mawarire's case

21 hrs ago | 388 Views

Kites For Peace, A ray of light in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 297 Views

3 most frequently asked questions about Canadian online casinos

21 hrs ago | 82 Views

Nelson Chamisa prays for Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 2207 Views

PHOTO: Madinda discharged from hospital

22 hrs ago | 1483 Views

FULL SPEECH: ZIMRA Commissioner General during signing of MoU with Zacc

22 hrs ago | 601 Views

Zimbabwe's biggest online restaurant expands its reach with KFC

22 hrs ago | 369 Views

Tips for starting an e-commerce business

22 hrs ago | 138 Views

2019 Air Force horse race to include helicopter displays

22 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

22 hrs ago | 444 Views

Robert Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrong

23 hrs ago | 1034 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days