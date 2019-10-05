Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Artisanal miner bashes journalist in charge office

by Staff Reporter
05 Oct 2019 at 06:34hrs | Views
A 21-YEAR-OLD artisanal miner flew in rage and assaulted a freelance journalist in charge office at Mvurwi police station after being surrendered to the station by an angry mob who effected citizen arrest on him when he allegedly stole a radio.

Aron Mazhambe aka Mabhudhi was remanded in custody to 17 October by Guruve magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe yesterday.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on September 25 Mazhambe allegedly stole a radio at Omo complex, Mvurwi and was arrested by a mob after instant justice.

A freelance journalist Simbarashe Sithole came to his rescue and provided transport to the police station so as to avoid the mob from further assaulting him.

Upon arriving at the police station Mazhambe became violent and started insulting Sithole for exposing corruption in illegal mining and politics.

When police officers were about to handcuff him he jumped on Sithole and assaulted him twice with clenched fists before being manhandled by four police officers who pinned him down and handcuffed him.

Meanwhile, Mazhambe was supposed to perform 310 hours of community service the day he was arrested after he had been convicted by the same magistrate for stock theft.

Source - Byo24News

