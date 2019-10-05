Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jail term for illegal forex dealers gazetted

by Staff reporter
05 Oct 2019 at 06:47hrs | Views
Trading in any currency, which is not the Zimbabwe dollar, now attracts a fixed $6 000 fine and failure to pay the fine will result in the person involved being jailed.

The new rules, gazetted yesterday, empower the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to arrest and fine people and businesses that continue charging for their goods and services in any currency other than the Zimdollar.

Under the new regulations, the central bank can charge an extra fine of $100 per day for delays in payment of the $6 000 initial fine but when one defaults for more than 90 days, the person will be jailed.

This comes as Government amended the Exchange Control Act to include provisions of Exclusive Use of the Zimbabwe Dollar Regulations, associated civil penalty orders as well as the schedule for enforcement of the civil penalty orders.

Civil penalties for the use of the United States dollar (or any other foreign currency) for local transactions, which was banned earlier in June, was promulgated under Statutory Instrument 212 of 2019 last month.

The amendment, which was done through the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures), amends Section 2 of the principal Act by insertion of paragraph d and Section 5. The amendment, which was done under SI-213 of 2019, also effects offences and penalties that come with flouting the regulations.

In terms of the amendment to the Exchange Control Act, the RBZ has been empowered to issue civil penalty orders and categories thereof. The Act now also lists the variation of specific penalties, as well as matters relating to the enforcement of the civil penalties.

According to SI-213 of 2019 Government has stipulated a $6 000 fine for anyone found pricing goods and services in foreign currency, with a view to stopping the price madness on the market where some traders continue to wilfully violate national regulations to price their goods and services in local currency.

According to the regulations, failure to pay the prescribed fine will attract an extra $100 daily, for each day in default.

The extra charge will run for 90 days before the accused is committed to civil imprisonment. However, for crimes deemed more serious, defaulters will be fined a cumulative fee of $1 200 per day over 90 days. This is over and above the $6000 fixed fine in the event they fail to comply with the law.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man jailed for violating court order

11 secs ago | 0 Views

British Council fails to settle US$11,000 debt

53 secs ago | 0 Views

Dembare hold Bulawayo Chiefs

57 secs ago | 0 Views

Prince extends goal streak

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Prince extends goal streak

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Doctors exit the Health Apex Council

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Padenga in bid to improve crocodile skins quality

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Telecoms sector posts revenue growth

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF sets up electoral college for DCCs

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Chamisa MDC staffs Harare Council jobs with relatives?

8 mins ago | 11 Views

ZACC goes after loot stashed in SADC

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Doctors reject US$150 salaries

9 mins ago | 32 Views

Jonathan Moyo denies Chamisa appointment

1 hr ago | 951 Views

Nust students protest over 700% increase in graduation fees

1 hr ago | 253 Views

MDC-T MP lauds Mnangagwa's tough talk on rapists

1 hr ago | 328 Views

Hwange Power Station increases output after refurbishment

3 hrs ago | 542 Views

Armed robbers 'get away with over $17K USD'

3 hrs ago | 789 Views

Teachers strike set for 14 October

4 hrs ago | 707 Views

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

12 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

12 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

12 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

12 hrs ago | 1354 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

12 hrs ago | 792 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

12 hrs ago | 746 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 985 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

13 hrs ago | 404 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

13 hrs ago | 457 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

13 hrs ago | 248 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

16 hrs ago | 2940 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

16 hrs ago | 2402 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

16 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

17 hrs ago | 2114 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

17 hrs ago | 1098 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

17 hrs ago | 577 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

17 hrs ago | 290 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

17 hrs ago | 363 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

17 hrs ago | 268 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

17 hrs ago | 370 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

17 hrs ago | 321 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

17 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

17 hrs ago | 647 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

17 hrs ago | 810 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

18 hrs ago | 498 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

18 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

18 hrs ago | 2599 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

18 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

18 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

18 hrs ago | 338 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

18 hrs ago | 565 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days