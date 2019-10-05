Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mupfumira back in court

by Staff reporter
05 Oct 2019 at 06:49hrs | Views
Fired Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira, who is facing corruption allegations involving US$95 million, was back in court yesterday for her routine remand.

Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye deferred the matter to November 18. Mupfumira was represented by Mr Charles Chinyama.

She is facing seven counts of criminal abuse of office after allegedly forcing the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) into dodgy investment deals leading to a prejudice of over US$95 million during the time she was Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister.

Mupfumira, who was in custody for almost two months, was granted $5 000 bail by High Court judge Justice Amy Tsanga last week, coupled with stringent conditions.

Justice Tsanga ordered Mupfumira to surrender her two passports or any other travel documents and title deeds of house number 51 Fairway, Mt Pleasant.

She is to report twice a week at Avondale Police Station, not to interfere with State witnesses and to continue residing at her Mt Pleasant home.

Prosecutor Mrs Sharon Fero told the court that: "the docket in respect of the first four counts is complete and it will be submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority".



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa MDC staffs Harare Council jobs with relatives?

23 secs ago | 0 Views

ZACC goes after loot stashed in SADC

53 secs ago | 0 Views

Doctors reject US$150 salaries

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Jonathan Moyo denies Chamisa appointment

58 mins ago | 752 Views

Nust students protest over 700% increase in graduation fees

1 hr ago | 209 Views

MDC-T MP lauds Mnangagwa's tough talk on rapists

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Hwange Power Station increases output after refurbishment

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

Armed robbers 'get away with over $17K USD'

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

Teachers strike set for 14 October

3 hrs ago | 667 Views

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

11 hrs ago | 1569 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

12 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

12 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

12 hrs ago | 1333 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

12 hrs ago | 775 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

12 hrs ago | 731 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 972 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

12 hrs ago | 388 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

13 hrs ago | 448 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

13 hrs ago | 243 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

16 hrs ago | 2906 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

16 hrs ago | 2353 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

16 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

17 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

17 hrs ago | 1084 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

17 hrs ago | 567 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

17 hrs ago | 284 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

17 hrs ago | 358 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

17 hrs ago | 362 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

17 hrs ago | 307 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

17 hrs ago | 130 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

17 hrs ago | 630 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

17 hrs ago | 804 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

17 hrs ago | 485 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

18 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

18 hrs ago | 2533 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

18 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

18 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

18 hrs ago | 329 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

18 hrs ago | 555 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

18 hrs ago | 168 Views

Project curb highway deaths

18 hrs ago | 57 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

18 hrs ago | 76 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

18 hrs ago | 103 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

18 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

18 hrs ago | 63 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 3082 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

18 hrs ago | 199 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

18 hrs ago | 39 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days