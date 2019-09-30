Zexcom thanks Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Ex-Combatants (Zexcom) will convene an Annual General Meeting today at the Zanu-PF Headquarters which will seek to inform members on the current state of affairs and thank the New Dispensation for extending a helping hand, the Company's secretary for Harare province, Patrick Pandiwa Machingura revealed.Machingura told reporters that the meeting will also seek finalise on the issue of a new organogram for the company and members from all provinces are expected to attend."There will be an AGM today at the Zanu-PF headquarters and it is the first general meeting meant to update members on the current state of affairs .Machingura said they were deeply humbled by President Mnangagwa's listening ear as the first old dispensation constantly shut them out."We are overjoyed and full of respect for President Mnangagwa for his efforts to support our cause so that our company up and running again. We approached the executives and from there we engaged Vice President Kembo Mohadi who expressed his willingness to hear us," said Machingura.