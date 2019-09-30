Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso hope to continue fine form

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CONFUCIUS, the great Chinese thinker and social philosopher who died in 479 BC once said, "Our greatest glory is not in never falling but in rising every time we fall."

There cannot be a better way of describing Highlanders' situation this season where they were, and still could be, fighting relegation for the better part of the year.

Glory for Highlanders is never falling but must be in rising every time they have fallen and results of their last three outings show a giant that is on the rise. They have three wins in all competitions in the last three outings.

Amahlolanyama have managed to score six goals while conceding just one in the games under review and have known no defeat in the last six matches.

That their season started off badly and continued to deteriorate steadily, from the field up to the boardroom, with each passing weekend is no secret. However, perhaps getting a leaf from some famous quotes by an American industrialist Henry Ford who said, "Don't find fault, find a remedy; anybody can complain," Highlanders seem to have found remedies to their problems in the boardroom and indeed on the field of play.

The suspended members of the executive, vice chairman Modern Ngwenya and secretary general Israel Moyo are now back in the structures while a new sheriff is in the dressing room, Dutch national Hendrik Pieter de Jongh.

While some schools of thought argue that the Dutch national's philosophy is yet to be enshrined in the players, the fact remains that he is the man driving the bus now and the last two results will be attributed to him now and in future.

Tomorrow, the black and white 'risen' machine invades the capital for a battle with relegation threatened Herentals at the National Sports Stadium aware that their new found form cannot be stopped by The Students, a team that embarrassed them at Barbourfields Stadium in the first leg.

"Herentals will not be an easy team but we will try and navigate through," de Jongh told the media after their 2-0 win over Chicken Inn on Wednesday.

A win for Highlanders will see them storming into the top eight bracket for the first time this season although that will depend on the other teams' results. With de Jongh having expressed his admiration of Adrian Silla's play last Wednesday, the Bulawayo giants are likely going to start tomorrow's game with the same team as after the introduction of Silla in the 36th minute.

"I want players who are hard, we are men for goodness sake. I was impressed with Silla also our defender Peter Muduhwa's hardness. That's what I want from my team, I want that power, not to be lazy. We must be offensive," said de Jongh, nicknamed Hlabangana.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zesa announces shock tariffs hike

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mnangagwa cooking oil stolen

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Honda Fit driver dies in road accident

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Underwearless woman embarrasses Matemadanda

2 hrs ago | 698 Views

Man forced to drink 2 litres of cooking oil

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Villagers to make way for power line

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zifa refutes new referees' fees

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Prophet orders followers to divorce . . . hundreds desert church

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Hubby who ran amok after catching wife with boyfriend sentenced

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Man poos in sitting room

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Businessman attacked over murders

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Woman scales wall to torment ex-boyfriend

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Hunger drives young girls into prostitution

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Drama rocks city funeral

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Cheating man shot in scuffle with lover's hubby

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Businessman acquitted of rape

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Sikhala throws Chamisa, Tsvangirai under the bus

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Even pastors consult sangomas?

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

French firms clinch $54 million Kariba rehabilitation deal

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Dandemutande CEO donates stationery to Mawabeni Secondary

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

24 suburbs on 48hr water shutdown

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Kill the beast in US

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Buyanga 'hoodwinks' baby mama

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zexcom thanks Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Powerless Zesa blacklists debtors

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mupfumira back in court

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mohadi tells councils to overhaul water, reticulation systems

3 hrs ago | 9 Views

Jail term for illegal forex dealers gazetted

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Artisanal miner bashes journalist in charge office

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Drama as convict charges at magistrate, destroys property, court closes

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabweans - What The Heck Is Going On? (Part 1)

12 hrs ago | 429 Views

Provincial Mining Director arrested

12 hrs ago | 744 Views

Mnangagwa is desperate to emulate Kagame, hires same PR - silk purse out sow's ear

16 hrs ago | 998 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

16 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mupfumira matter postponed

17 hrs ago | 372 Views

Hwende's passport released

17 hrs ago | 205 Views

Our top tips for buying a car

19 hrs ago | 575 Views

Makhabane to headline 5th Gwanda Gospel Show

20 hrs ago | 388 Views

State granted request to postpone Evan Mawarire's case

20 hrs ago | 386 Views

Kites For Peace, A ray of light in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 296 Views

3 most frequently asked questions about Canadian online casinos

20 hrs ago | 82 Views

Nelson Chamisa prays for Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 2200 Views

PHOTO: Madinda discharged from hospital

21 hrs ago | 1450 Views

FULL SPEECH: ZIMRA Commissioner General during signing of MoU with Zacc

21 hrs ago | 596 Views

Zimbabwe's biggest online restaurant expands its reach with KFC

21 hrs ago | 366 Views

Tips for starting an e-commerce business

21 hrs ago | 138 Views

2019 Air Force horse race to include helicopter displays

21 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

21 hrs ago | 442 Views

Robert Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrong

23 hrs ago | 1031 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days