Dandemutande CEO donates stationery to Mawabeni Secondary

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A BUSINESSMAN has donated stationery and goods worth more than $27 000 to Mawabeni Secondary School in Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South province.

Speaking at the school's prize giving ceremony yesterday, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Dandemutande, Mr Never Ncube, who is a former pupil at the school, said he wished to see the school grow to be among the best in the country.

"I wish to see Mawabeni grow big like any other school. It is our duty as teachers, the community and school children to join hands and make our school be among the top 100 countrywide," said Mr Ncube.

"At first I bought goods worth $21 000 to be used by the school. My assistant said let us buy more so that we will not reward a prize winner with a ruler or pencil. Then we bought more goods worth over  $ 6 000."

He said next week he would donate laptops to the school so pupils can become part of the digital revolution sweeping across the world.

In 2017, Dandemutande in partnership with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, connected internet services to 1 194 rural and peri-urban schools around the country.

"The Minister of Education, Professor Paul Mavhima said 4,3 million pupils must be connected to e-learning by 2024 and we are working hard to beat that target," said Mr Ncube.

 The headmaster of the school, Mr Lickson Moyo, thanked Mr Ncube for remaining an integral part of the school even after completing his studies. He hailed prize winners and teachers for their dedication to excellence. One of the prize winners, Decent Nkala, said he was happy to be rewarded for his efforts.

"I am curious to see what is inside because I can feel that Mawabeni has recognised me and the stationery I have received will help me in my studies," he said.

Mawabeni Secondary was established in 1981.

Mr Ncube set a record for the best 'O' Level results at Mawabeni Secondary in 1988 when he attained 4 As among other passes. Trymore Sibanda broke the record in 2016 when he scooped 5 As. In absentia, Sibanda was honoured with a shield which was handed over to the headmaster.

Mawabeni Secondary School has been averaging a below 20 percent pass rate but in 2018 they improved to 30 percent.

Source - chronicle

