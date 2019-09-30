Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

French firms clinch $54 million Kariba rehabilitation deal

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A FRENCH consortium recently clinched a $53.6 million deal to rehabilitate Kariba hydroelectric dam's spillway.

The dam supplies electricity to Zimbabwe and Zambia and the project will help ensure continued energy security for the two southern African countries.

Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) which operates and maintains the dam awarded the contract to Freyssinet International and GE Hydro France, a subsidiary of the American giant General Electric.

"Rehabilitation of the spillway will ensure the safe long-term operation of the Kariba Dam for many years to come, and the continued contribution of the dam to the energy security and economic prosperity of Zambia and Zimbabwe," said ZRA which is jointly and equally owned by the two countries.

The contractors have until 2023 to complete the project and have already started to install equipment at the project site.

The spillway consists of six gates located in the upper part of the dam's concrete wall.

Water levels are only 5m above the minimum operating level instead of the usual 8m at this time of year.

This has resulted in a decrease in electricity production to about 600MW from installed capacity of 1,626MW.

According to Afrik21, rehabilitation of the dam will require a total investment of $294 million.

Financing is provided by the ZRA through equity and loans from the World Bank, the African Development Bank (AfDB), and the European Union.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zesa announces shock tariffs hike

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa cooking oil stolen

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Honda Fit driver dies in road accident

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Underwearless woman embarrasses Matemadanda

3 hrs ago | 813 Views

Man forced to drink 2 litres of cooking oil

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Villagers to make way for power line

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zifa refutes new referees' fees

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Prophet orders followers to divorce . . . hundreds desert church

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Hubby who ran amok after catching wife with boyfriend sentenced

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Man poos in sitting room

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Businessman attacked over murders

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Woman scales wall to torment ex-boyfriend

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Hunger drives young girls into prostitution

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Drama rocks city funeral

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Cheating man shot in scuffle with lover's hubby

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Businessman acquitted of rape

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Sikhala throws Chamisa, Tsvangirai under the bus

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Even pastors consult sangomas?

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Dandemutande CEO donates stationery to Mawabeni Secondary

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

24 suburbs on 48hr water shutdown

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Kill the beast in US

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bosso hope to continue fine form

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Buyanga 'hoodwinks' baby mama

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zexcom thanks Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Powerless Zesa blacklists debtors

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mupfumira back in court

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mohadi tells councils to overhaul water, reticulation systems

3 hrs ago | 10 Views

Jail term for illegal forex dealers gazetted

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Artisanal miner bashes journalist in charge office

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Drama as convict charges at magistrate, destroys property, court closes

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabweans - What The Heck Is Going On? (Part 1)

12 hrs ago | 435 Views

Provincial Mining Director arrested

13 hrs ago | 789 Views

Mnangagwa is desperate to emulate Kagame, hires same PR - silk purse out sow's ear

17 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

17 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mupfumira matter postponed

18 hrs ago | 372 Views

Hwende's passport released

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

Our top tips for buying a car

19 hrs ago | 577 Views

Makhabane to headline 5th Gwanda Gospel Show

20 hrs ago | 388 Views

State granted request to postpone Evan Mawarire's case

20 hrs ago | 386 Views

Kites For Peace, A ray of light in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 296 Views

3 most frequently asked questions about Canadian online casinos

21 hrs ago | 82 Views

Nelson Chamisa prays for Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 2204 Views

PHOTO: Madinda discharged from hospital

21 hrs ago | 1471 Views

FULL SPEECH: ZIMRA Commissioner General during signing of MoU with Zacc

21 hrs ago | 598 Views

Zimbabwe's biggest online restaurant expands its reach with KFC

22 hrs ago | 368 Views

Tips for starting an e-commerce business

22 hrs ago | 138 Views

2019 Air Force horse race to include helicopter displays

22 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

22 hrs ago | 444 Views

Robert Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrong

23 hrs ago | 1032 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days