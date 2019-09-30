Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hunger drives young girls into prostitution

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Starvation in Silobela has reportedly caused families to force young girls into prostitution as hunger continues to torment some parts of the country.

This was revealed by Silobela Ward 30 Councillor Idirashe Dongo while addressing the 50-50 Campaign.

Cllr Dongo said families had resorted to forcing underage girls into child marriages and prostitution.

"We have noted with concern that many girls in the area are being forced by their guardians to get into relationships with amakorokoza (gold panners) in exchange for money.

"We urge parents to desist from such behaviour as they are putting children at risk of contacting sexually transmitted diseases," she said.

Cllr Dongo also bemoaned the upsurge in school dropout cases saying in most cases, girls were the victims.

"This new and bad culture that has been adopted by guardians has resulted in a sharp increase of school dropout cases. In most cases, it is the girl child that drops out of school as they have to either get married at a young age or venture into prostitution so that the family can survive," she said.

Cllr Dongo castigated parents saying they should never prioritise food at the expense of their children's health.

"It is heart breaking and devastating to think a parent or guardian can actually prioritise food and not the health of their children. Such parents have no shame and such doings should never be tolerated," she said.

During the same campaign, Cllr Dongo also bemoaned the rise in domestic violence in her area saying some males were also victims of domestic violence.

The 50-50 campaign is a campaign to achieve gender equality between men and women in all spheres of society.



Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zesa announces shock tariffs hike

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mnangagwa cooking oil stolen

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

Honda Fit driver dies in road accident

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Underwearless woman embarrasses Matemadanda

3 hrs ago | 818 Views

Man forced to drink 2 litres of cooking oil

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Villagers to make way for power line

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zifa refutes new referees' fees

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Prophet orders followers to divorce . . . hundreds desert church

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Hubby who ran amok after catching wife with boyfriend sentenced

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Man poos in sitting room

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Businessman attacked over murders

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Woman scales wall to torment ex-boyfriend

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Drama rocks city funeral

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Cheating man shot in scuffle with lover's hubby

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Businessman acquitted of rape

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Sikhala throws Chamisa, Tsvangirai under the bus

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Even pastors consult sangomas?

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

French firms clinch $54 million Kariba rehabilitation deal

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Dandemutande CEO donates stationery to Mawabeni Secondary

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

24 suburbs on 48hr water shutdown

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Kill the beast in US

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bosso hope to continue fine form

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Buyanga 'hoodwinks' baby mama

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zexcom thanks Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Powerless Zesa blacklists debtors

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mupfumira back in court

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mohadi tells councils to overhaul water, reticulation systems

3 hrs ago | 10 Views

Jail term for illegal forex dealers gazetted

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Artisanal miner bashes journalist in charge office

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Drama as convict charges at magistrate, destroys property, court closes

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabweans - What The Heck Is Going On? (Part 1)

12 hrs ago | 436 Views

Provincial Mining Director arrested

13 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mnangagwa is desperate to emulate Kagame, hires same PR - silk purse out sow's ear

17 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

17 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mupfumira matter postponed

18 hrs ago | 372 Views

Hwende's passport released

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

Our top tips for buying a car

19 hrs ago | 577 Views

Makhabane to headline 5th Gwanda Gospel Show

20 hrs ago | 388 Views

State granted request to postpone Evan Mawarire's case

20 hrs ago | 386 Views

Kites For Peace, A ray of light in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 296 Views

3 most frequently asked questions about Canadian online casinos

21 hrs ago | 82 Views

Nelson Chamisa prays for Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 2204 Views

PHOTO: Madinda discharged from hospital

21 hrs ago | 1471 Views

FULL SPEECH: ZIMRA Commissioner General during signing of MoU with Zacc

21 hrs ago | 598 Views

Zimbabwe's biggest online restaurant expands its reach with KFC

22 hrs ago | 368 Views

Tips for starting an e-commerce business

22 hrs ago | 138 Views

2019 Air Force horse race to include helicopter displays

22 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

22 hrs ago | 444 Views

Robert Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrong

23 hrs ago | 1032 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days