Woman scales wall to torment ex-boyfriend

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Bulawayo man is tired of his ex-girlfriend who scales his pre-cast wall at midnight in order to gain entry into his house.It has been gathered that soon after Mbongeni Nxumalo dumped Mercy Zhou she started terrorising him constantly.Nxumalo then decided to lock his gate so that Zhou wouldn't be able to get into his home but Zhou resorted to scaling the wall.As if that is not enough, whenever Zhou gains entry into Nxumalo's house she makes noise and disturbs neighbours.This has led to Nxumalo seeking justice from the courts."I wish to apply for a protection order against my former girlfriend. We have a two-year-old daughter. The respondent usually follows me to my place of residence where I rent and she jumps over the durawall and gains entry into my room through a window. She also makes noise at midnight at the house disturbing everyone from sleeping," said Nxumalo.He added: "She also shouts at me and insults me whenever I meet her. May the court assist me so that she does not come near me. I wish to live peacefully. She must not insult me or physically abuse me."Western Commonage magistrate Urgent Vundla granted an interim order pending a final decision.