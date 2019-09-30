Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hubby who ran amok after catching wife with boyfriend sentenced

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE man who ran amok two weeks ago in Emakhandeni suburb in Bulawayo and bashed his estranged wife and her alleged boyfriend after he caught them red handed getting cosy in their house has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Never Sabumba (37) was sentenced to six months for the first and second count of physical abuse and 12 months for malicious damage to property. However, 12 months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour while six months were also suspended on condition he performs 210 hours community service in Luveve.

In passing the verdict at the Western Commonage magistrates' court Urgent Vundla reprimanded Sabumba for being violent instead of resolving domestic issues peacefully.

Sabumba had received a tip-off from his neighbours that his estranged wife Florence Chivhima had invited her boyfriend Ronald Chiriga into their house.

It is reported that Sabumba busted the two alleged lovebirds and assaulted them with fists all over their bodies before he struck them with stones.

Sabumba went on to cause a scene when he violently damaged a windscreen, view mirrors and deflated tyres of a Mercedes Benz Sprinter belonging to Chiriga.

In a bid to "fix" Chivhima the daring Sabumba also destroyed some of the household property including a gas pipe, dispenser clip, home theatre and Ecolux torch.

Source - bmetro

