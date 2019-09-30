Latest News Editor's Choice


Zifa refutes new referees' fees

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIFA have expressed ignorance over the new referees' fees structure announced by Premier Soccer League chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele in which he insinuated that there had been an agreement between the two bodies.

The letter, addressed to the PSL clubs, chairman, vice chairman, emergency committee members and governors and referenced ''Review of match officials' fees'' advised that the new fees for the match referee and commissioner will be $400 while assistant referees will now get $350, up from $270 and $240 respectively.

"Please be advised that following discussions we had with Zifa, we have resolved the match officials' fees as follows; match referee, $400, match commissioner, $400, assistant referee, $350. These fees shall be reviewed at the beginning of the 2020 season. We further advise that the said fees shall be paid through the Chief Cashiers or our Accounts department. Transport costs for the match officials shall be paid as per AA rates. Should you have any queries please do not hesitate to contact the office," reads the communiqué gleaned by Chronicle Sport yesterday.

The Zimbabwe Referees Committee had initially pegged the fees at $700 and $600 respectively.

"Maybe referees are now run from the PSL. We never had a board or emergency committee meeting to change the decision that was made where Farai Jere was present," said the Zimbabwe Referees Committee chairman Bryton Malandule.

He said the PSL must appreciate that decisions of such magnitude are made by the board, not the secretariat headed by the chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse.

"He (chief executive officer) implements board decisions but does not make decisions on our behalf. That position (of reviewing referees' fees) has changed and we must not be forced to withdraw our referees," said Malandule.

A check with clubs that played on Wednesday showed that referees were paid their match day fees pegged at the new rates as communicated by Ndebele.

Source - chronicle

