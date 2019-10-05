Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tagwirei in trouble

by Staff reporter
05 Oct 2019 at 10:53hrs | Views
Fuel Industry tycoon, Kuda Tagwirei is under pressure from parliament, to account for nearly $2bn in taxpayers funds that were used under the Command Agriculture Programme amid concerns of a veil of secrecy on the scheme Business Times can report.

Opaqueness around the import substitution has been the topic of discussion in recent weeks as the government tries to stimulate economic growth and improve transparency in the public sector.

The saga around the Command Agriculture comes amid concerns that hundreds and millions are being lost due to leakages. The probe by the Parliament puts a test to the legislator's willingness to impose accountability on state funds as well as it's independence and effectiveness as an arm of government.

Source - businesstimes

Most Popular In 7 Days