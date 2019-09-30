WATCH: MDC Alliance national spokesman visits ZBC Pockets Hill

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance national spokesman and Hwange legislator Mr. Daniel Molokele recently visited the ZBC's Pockets Hill headquarters as part of the opposition party's on-going engagement with media houses.Molokele who was accompanied by his deputy Mr. Luke Tamborinyoka, took over as the MDC national spokesman in June this year, replacing Jacob Mafume.Molokele and Tamborinyoka met the ZBC editorial team led by Head of News and Current Affairs, Mr Gilbert Nyambabvu.The opposition party's communications team indicated that it wanted to start on a new slate in its working relationship with the public broadcaster.Listen to Hon. Molokele's remarks below;