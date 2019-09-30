Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mliswa extends begging bowel to Chivayo

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
NORTON Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa on Friday appealed to businessman Wicknell Chivayo to give back to one of Norton's primary schools.

The MP, who is well known in his constituency for working with local schools, could not hide his concern for Dudley Hall Primary School, appealing for assistance to the businessman on behalf of his constituency.

"I came across this picture of Wicknell Chivayo at his former primary school, Dudley Hall. All things aside, my appeal to you is that you put something back into the school. Let's meet together with the school head and talk about it," wrote Mliswa on his microblog Twitter handle.

Flamboyant businessman and Intratrek  Zimbabwe managing director  Chivayo, is an alumni of Dudley Hall Primary School, a former group A school which is now dilapidated due to the current economic hardships in the country.
 
Regarded as one of the best performing legislators in the country, Mliswa is known for using his networks to develop his constituency, a strategy that most MPs in both Zanu-PF and MDC have failed to emulate.

Chivayo could not be reached for comment at the time of writing , but he has been involved in several philanthropic projects including donations to Angel of Hope Foundation for the 'green project' and Intratrek has been involved in a lot of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Zim mornimg post

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Busting the myth of an 'upper middle income' Utopia in Zimbabwe

39 mins ago | 13 Views

'MDC with no eyes supported ED's coup' - double jeopardy, failing to see being led by the blind

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

PG flexes muscle on Kasukuwere's Nyanga mansion

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Patrick Zhuwao apologises to Malema for Mnangagwa's bad behaviour

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mugabe's secret love children unmasked?

7 hrs ago | 398 Views

Management squabbles explode at Zimplats as South Africans are appointed to take over

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

Sikhala says it was photoshop

7 hrs ago | 87 Views

WATCH: MDC Alliance national spokesman visits ZBC Pockets Hill

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Tagwirei in trouble

9 hrs ago | 93 Views

Who is stealing our cattle

10 hrs ago | 8 Views

Zesa announces shock tariffs hike

12 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa cooking oil stolen

13 hrs ago | 12 Views

Honda Fit driver dies in road accident

13 hrs ago | 11 Views

Underwearless woman embarrasses Matemadanda

13 hrs ago | 59 Views

Man forced to drink 2 litres of cooking oil

13 hrs ago | 14 Views

Villagers to make way for power line

13 hrs ago | 7 Views

Zifa refutes new referees' fees

13 hrs ago | 3 Views

Prophet orders followers to divorce . . . hundreds desert church

13 hrs ago | 16 Views

Hubby who ran amok after catching wife with boyfriend sentenced

13 hrs ago | 14 Views

Man poos in sitting room

13 hrs ago | 6 Views

Businessman attacked over murders

13 hrs ago | 47 Views

Woman scales wall to torment ex-boyfriend

13 hrs ago | 8 Views

Hunger drives young girls into prostitution

13 hrs ago | 10 Views

Drama rocks city funeral

13 hrs ago | 19 Views

Cheating man shot in scuffle with lover's hubby

13 hrs ago | 5 Views

Businessman acquitted of rape

13 hrs ago | 3 Views

Sikhala throws Chamisa, Tsvangirai under the bus

13 hrs ago | 15 Views

Even pastors consult sangomas?

13 hrs ago | 11 Views

French firms clinch $54 million Kariba rehabilitation deal

13 hrs ago | 6 Views

Dandemutande CEO donates stationery to Mawabeni Secondary

13 hrs ago | 7 Views

24 suburbs on 48hr water shutdown

13 hrs ago | 5 Views

Kill the beast in US

13 hrs ago | 5 Views

Bosso hope to continue fine form

13 hrs ago | 4 Views

Buyanga 'hoodwinks' baby mama

13 hrs ago | 3 Views

Zexcom thanks Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 6 Views

Powerless Zesa blacklists debtors

13 hrs ago | 3 Views

Mupfumira back in court

13 hrs ago | 5 Views

Mohadi tells councils to overhaul water, reticulation systems

13 hrs ago | 18 Views

Jail term for illegal forex dealers gazetted

13 hrs ago | 13 Views

Artisanal miner bashes journalist in charge office

13 hrs ago | 5 Views

Drama as convict charges at magistrate, destroys property, court closes

14 hrs ago | 6 Views

Zimbabweans - What The Heck Is Going On? (Part 1)

22 hrs ago | 105 Views

Provincial Mining Director arrested

23 hrs ago | 195 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days