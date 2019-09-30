Mliswa extends begging bowel to Chivayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

NORTON Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa on Friday appealed to businessman Wicknell Chivayo to give back to one of Norton's primary schools.The MP, who is well known in his constituency for working with local schools, could not hide his concern for Dudley Hall Primary School, appealing for assistance to the businessman on behalf of his constituency."I came across this picture of Wicknell Chivayo at his former primary school, Dudley Hall. All things aside, my appeal to you is that you put something back into the school. Let's meet together with the school head and talk about it," wrote Mliswa on his microblog Twitter handle.Flamboyant businessman and Intratrek Zimbabwe managing director Chivayo, is an alumni of Dudley Hall Primary School, a former group A school which is now dilapidated due to the current economic hardships in the country.Regarded as one of the best performing legislators in the country, Mliswa is known for using his networks to develop his constituency, a strategy that most MPs in both Zanu-PF and MDC have failed to emulate.Chivayo could not be reached for comment at the time of writing , but he has been involved in several philanthropic projects including donations to Angel of Hope Foundation for the 'green project' and Intratrek has been involved in a lot of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.