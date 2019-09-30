Zimbabwe diamond ban by the USA an act of sabotage

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Chiadzwa community and Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) workers have described the barring of rough diamonds from Zimbabwe into American Market on allegations of ‘forced labour' as a cheap political conspiracy to derail and frustrate efforts to achieve the 12 billion annual production targets for the mining industry by 2023.Workers at ZCDC have dispelled allegations of forced labour at their corporation as groundless describing the working conditions as one of the best in the country and the company as an envy of many prospecting workers because of its competitive remuneration packages."We are happy with the working conditions that are informed by the contracts that we are given. We are proud to be working for a company that does not only respect our rights as workers but go an extra mile to empower employees through schemes that include educational support and housing projects. The company adheres to employee safety standards and there is no child labour at our organisation," the workers said.ZCDC Mine Manager Denis Mthombeni says news on barring of local diamonds from entering Washington based on forced labour allegations is a desperate attempt to stifle progress for both the community and the company which is on an expansion drive to achieve an annual 12-billion-dollar target by 2023."The company is on an expansion drive and we need a lot of cash generated from returns on investment to spearhead the expansion process. Any ban will certainly affect the expansion drive. We are already working on the 2020 budget as we want to contribute towards meeting the 12 billion mining industry by 2023 but the ban certainly affects our capacity to reach our targets if not urgently lifted," said Mthombeni.Local traditional leaders also scoffed at the allegations describing them as an act of sabotage and political conspiracy aimed at retarding economic development initiatives in the area and the country as a whole."We condemned the ban on the sale as it will impact negatively on our lives. The allegations of forced labour are not true. We have sound grievance procedures and there is a harmonious relationship between the company, employees and the community. We believe the decision is part of acts of economic sabotage that will have detrimental effects on the local communities and the country as a whole," a disappointed Headman Chiadzwa said.The ban by the United States of America on allegations that the Zimbabwean diamonds are produced using forced labour continue to be blasted by observers who say it is a deliberate and continued effort to suffocate the Zimbabwean economy as the decision was made without primary evidence to authenticate the claims.