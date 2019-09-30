Latest News Editor's Choice


Fuel prices rise yet again in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has increased petrol and diesel prices, just a few days following similar increases in a nation devastated by a declining economy.
In a statement, ZERA said with immediate effect the price of petrol has been increased to $14,97 per litre and diesel to $15,64 per litre.



Source - byo24news

