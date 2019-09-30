Women demand public apology from Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Call for National Apology and Respect for Women



Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ), a non-partisan national network of women's tights organizations and activists call upon the President of MDC Alliance Mr. Nelson Chamisa to make a public national apology for heckling Mrs. Sithokozile Chamisa, on the 28. of September 2019, during the party's 20. anniversary celebrations held in Harare.The disrespect by Mr. Chamisa is in violation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe section 52, 56, 1 7and 80 amongst other provisions on women's rights and gender equality. His actions are a gross disrespect for both the Supreme Law of the land and women who constitute more that 52% of the population of Zimbabwe thereby perpetuating and reinforcing patriarchy. As the women of Zimbabwe, we can only interpret this behavior to be an act of discrimination on the grounds of gender. This case has represents thousands of women, globally, on thc frontlines of gender stereotype struggles. Hence, we ask the following fundamental questions: If influential, highly esteemed men can subject women to such gender stereotypes, while the world is watching, what more behind dosed doors? If men who are considered to be role models, with higher appreciation of women's rights, can publicly violate such rights, what message does this send out to the general populace and citizens who look up to them for leadership and inspiration. What will it take for women and men to be equal, and can we really got there when women are silenced in every sphere of their lives?



Thus, we reiterate that the time has now come for the Zimbabwean society to uphold the Constitution, defeat and destroy gender stereotypes which dictate what is appropriate and what is not, for women to do.



We therefore call upon:



1. Mr. Chamisa to issue a Public Apology and Respect women in His Speech and action for both private and public spaces



2. Political party leaders to ensure that the conduct of their leaders and members in all platforms Is not in violation of vvomen's rights and is in compliance with the Constitution of Zimbabwe.



OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa must make a public national apology for humiliating his wife Sithokozile in public, a women's rights group has said. The Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) in a statement said Chamisa's actions smacked of discrimination. Chamisa forcibly took away the microphone from his wife as she addressed MDC supporters during celebrations to mark the party's 20th anniversary last weekend in Harare.