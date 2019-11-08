Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe readies mass wildlife migration

by Reuters
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is planning an enforced mass migration of wildlife away from a park in the country's south, where thousands of animals are at risk of death due to drought-induced starvation.

At least 200 elephants have already died at two other parks due to lack of food and water, along with scores of buffalo and antelope, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) said on Monday.

"They will continue (to die) until the rains come. The biggest threat to our animals right now is loss of habitat," ZimParks spokesman Tinashe Farawo told Reuters.

The El Nino-induced drought has also taken its toll on crops, leaving more than half of the population in need of food aid.

Farawo said Zimparks and private partners planned to move 600 elephants — as well as giraffe, lions, buffalo, antelope and spotted wild dogs – from Save Valley Conservancy in southern Zimbabwe to three other national parks.

"This is the biggest translocation of animals in the history of wildlife movement here because we are talking of distances of more than 1 000 kilometres," Farawo said.

It will start once the summer rains come. Those are expected to start this week, which would offer major relief for the stricken animals and for farmers who are preparing for the 2019/20 planting season.

The migration will also help to save the conservancy's ecosystem by depopulating it because the animals "are now becoming a threat to their own survival," Farawo said.

Zimbabwe is home to some 80 000 elephants, around a fifth of Africa's total, conservationists estimate. Overall numbers have declined sharply in recent years, mostly due to a combination of poaching, illegal hunting and drought.

Farawo said ZimParks, which does not receive government funding, requires $40 million annually for conservation efforts, but only generates half the amount.

Zimbabwe, together with South Africa, Botswana and Namibia, unsuccessfully lobbied the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species for controlled sales of their ivory stocks at a meeting in August.

Trade in ivory is banned to deter poaching. ZimParks says its ivory stockpile is worth $300 million, money it can use for wildlife conservation.

Zimbabwe has also exported nearly 100 elephants, mainly to China, earning $3 million, Zimparks statistics show.


Source - Reuters

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC leader to assist Ndebeles get recruited at Mpilo hospital

1 hr ago | 410 Views

BREAKING:Tinashe Kambarami wins court case

2 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Cain Mathema's appointment as Education Minister a disaster for Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 1148 Views

University of Zimbabwe under fire over junior doctors

3 hrs ago | 1969 Views

Chamisa allies go for the kill

3 hrs ago | 3116 Views

Warren Park clinic shuts down as council nurses continue strike

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa releases $20m for innovation hubs

3 hrs ago | 583 Views

Govt, civil servants' pay dispute spills into Parliament

3 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Zimbabweans to withdraw US$14 a week

3 hrs ago | 2471 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader faces disorderly conduct charge

4 hrs ago | 633 Views

Chamisa's MPs in another Mnangagwa head-on

4 hrs ago | 1363 Views

What Are the Best CBD Oil Companies?

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Tragedy of the doctors' crippling strike

4 hrs ago | 895 Views

Chamisa MDC admits to not having sound rural structures

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

NSSA rot sucks in another minister

4 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Foreigners tussle in nasty turf wars

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zivhu slams bootlicking Zanu-PF bigwigs, govt officials

4 hrs ago | 909 Views

Zupco not paying route approval fees: BCC

4 hrs ago | 606 Views

Denver plots Dembare pain

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Suspended Gweru town clerk salary perks exposed

4 hrs ago | 696 Views

'Don't read much into by-election results'

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Biti fumes as Sakunda Holdings boss dodges parly hearing

4 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zimbabwe faces mealie-meal shortage

4 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zanu-PF scales up conference preps

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Hospital official up for ARV drugs theft

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zinara fatcats in tollgates scam

4 hrs ago | 454 Views

Chombo declares war on corruption

4 hrs ago | 965 Views

Bosso, GameCocks release Dube, Antipas

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

RBZ seeks to raise $300m through TBs

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Machete-wielding hubby in trouble

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

New minister to further Zanu-PF interests

4 hrs ago | 349 Views

January protests convict seeks reprieve

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Doctors' absence prolongs patients' suffering

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe government deluded about doctors

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mnangagwa's appalling human rights record must be corrected

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Gweru forex dealer acquitted

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chiwenga coup funder appointed Minister

4 hrs ago | 3189 Views

Top hotelier, Radisson, eyes Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Farmers face draught power challenge

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Denny Mashengele left a 'trail of friendship'

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Youth league commends Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Pair jailed for stabbing & robbing cop

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

De Jongh romance with fans deepens

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zimbabwe-EU dialogue goes to ministerial level

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

3 die in Matabeleland South car accidents

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

$50 fine for cutting wife's fingers

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zesa reverts to Stage 2 load shedding

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

SA relaxes immigration laws for kids

5 hrs ago | 494 Views

Herdsman sodomises employer's sons

5 hrs ago | 164 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days