Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

6 killed as truck, kombi collide

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Six people are said to have died on the spot when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in collided with a haulage truck this morning along Beitbridge road in Mwenezi.

The accident occurred at Sosonye Bridge, 174 km peg along Beitbridge Road.

Mwenezi District Development Coordinator Ms Rosemary Chingwe confirmed the accident saying the commuter omnibus which had six passengers on board who are said to have perished on spot was coming from Chiredzi to Beitbridge.

Ms Chingwe said the deceased's bodies were taken to Neshuro hospital.

More to follow....


Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jacob Zuma speaks out

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Hands Off Grace Mugabe - Julius Malema

39 mins ago | 121 Views

Julius Malema offers to mediate between Mnangagwa and G40

53 mins ago | 349 Views

Do's and Don'ts of Las Vegas Day Clubs

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Cowdray Park gets another school

3 hrs ago | 475 Views

Nakamba expected to arrive this today, Musona tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Long queues as Zimbabwe releases new bank notes, coins

4 hrs ago | 2399 Views

'Grace Mugabe getting a taste of her medicine'

4 hrs ago | 3376 Views

MDC leader to assist Ndebeles get recruited at Mpilo hospital

6 hrs ago | 1883 Views

BREAKING:Tinashe Kambarami wins court case

6 hrs ago | 3510 Views

Cain Mathema's appointment as Education Minister a disaster for Mthwakazi

7 hrs ago | 2438 Views

University of Zimbabwe under fire over junior doctors

7 hrs ago | 3317 Views

Chamisa allies go for the kill

7 hrs ago | 5592 Views

Warren Park clinic shuts down as council nurses continue strike

7 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mnangagwa releases $20m for innovation hubs

7 hrs ago | 860 Views

Govt, civil servants' pay dispute spills into Parliament

7 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Zimbabweans to withdraw US$14 a week

8 hrs ago | 3609 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader faces disorderly conduct charge

9 hrs ago | 836 Views

Chamisa's MPs in another Mnangagwa head-on

9 hrs ago | 1929 Views

What Are the Best CBD Oil Companies?

9 hrs ago | 396 Views

Tragedy of the doctors' crippling strike

9 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Chamisa MDC admits to not having sound rural structures

9 hrs ago | 707 Views

NSSA rot sucks in another minister

9 hrs ago | 2958 Views

Foreigners tussle in nasty turf wars

9 hrs ago | 668 Views

Zivhu slams bootlicking Zanu-PF bigwigs, govt officials

9 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Zupco not paying route approval fees: BCC

9 hrs ago | 988 Views

Denver plots Dembare pain

9 hrs ago | 349 Views

Suspended Gweru town clerk salary perks exposed

9 hrs ago | 1084 Views

'Don't read much into by-election results'

9 hrs ago | 276 Views

Biti fumes as Sakunda Holdings boss dodges parly hearing

9 hrs ago | 856 Views

Zimbabwe faces mealie-meal shortage

9 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zanu-PF scales up conference preps

9 hrs ago | 116 Views

Hospital official up for ARV drugs theft

9 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zinara fatcats in tollgates scam

9 hrs ago | 685 Views

Chombo declares war on corruption

9 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Bosso, GameCocks release Dube, Antipas

9 hrs ago | 536 Views

RBZ seeks to raise $300m through TBs

9 hrs ago | 147 Views

Machete-wielding hubby in trouble

9 hrs ago | 326 Views

New minister to further Zanu-PF interests

9 hrs ago | 400 Views

January protests convict seeks reprieve

9 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe readies mass wildlife migration

9 hrs ago | 198 Views

Doctors' absence prolongs patients' suffering

9 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe government deluded about doctors

9 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mnangagwa's appalling human rights record must be corrected

9 hrs ago | 136 Views

Gweru forex dealer acquitted

9 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chiwenga coup funder appointed Minister

9 hrs ago | 5418 Views

Top hotelier, Radisson, eyes Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 430 Views

Farmers face draught power challenge

9 hrs ago | 87 Views

Denny Mashengele left a 'trail of friendship'

9 hrs ago | 267 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days