6 killed as truck, kombi collide

News / National

by Staff reporter

Six people are said to have died on the spot when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in collided with a haulage truck this morning along Beitbridge road in Mwenezi.The accident occurred at Sosonye Bridge, 174 km peg along Beitbridge Road.Mwenezi District Development Coordinator Ms Rosemary Chingwe confirmed the accident saying the commuter omnibus which had six passengers on board who are said to have perished on spot was coming from Chiredzi to Beitbridge.Ms Chingwe said the deceased's bodies were taken to Neshuro hospital.More to follow....