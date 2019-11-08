Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Julius Malema offers to mediate between Mnangagwa and G40

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
South Africa's opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to allow members of the G40 faction back to the country as a show of political tolerance.

Most G40 members were hounded out of Zimbabwe in November 2017 after the military staged a coup that deposed former President Robert Mugabe.

Prominent members of the exiled G40 members include Professor Jonathan Moyo, Savior Kasukuwere and his brother Tongai, Mugabe's nephew Patrick Zhuwawo, Walter Mzembi among many others.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday in a tribute to Mugabe, Malema offered to mediate between Mnangagwa and the G40 faction.

"We want to make a clarion call for President Mnangagwa to allow the Zanu-PF comrades who are in exile to return home and that there should be a high level of political tolerance because the disagreements should not lead to targeting and victimising those who hold a different view," said Malema.

"If Zimbabwe is going to succeed, all the progressive forces will have to come together in defence of what President Mugabe stood for.

"We also want to avail ourselves to engage in facilitating that type of agreement between the comrades in exile and those who remain in Zimbabwe."


Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days