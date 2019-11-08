Government offers doctors food for work

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Minister of Health Dr Obadiah Moyo has revealed that government if offering to provide food and accommodation to junior doctors in exchange of their services.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday Dr Moyo said the government wanted the doctors to be cushioned from the economic challenges affecting the country.

Said Moyo, "Government is in the process of identifying flats to ease accommodation challenges facing junior doctors and Zupco buses will be availed to ferry them to and from their work stations."

Moyo said the doctors will get food at the work places.

"Food will also be provided at their work stations while all the surgical materials will be availed in all the health institutions as required."

Former Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association Secretary General Dr Bhebhe said the doctors will only accept an interbank pay rise.

"Government want us to do food for work. That we offer our services in exchange for food and Zupco free transport. Offer rejected in advance!!! Interbank rate will close the deal." Bhebhe said.

On Tuesday the Minister of Information publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said the government will be meeting with doctors on the 14th of November to discuss their grievances.

Mutsvangwa further told the media that doctors are still undergoing disciplinary hearing for absenteeism and those found guilty will be expelled.

Doctors have been on industrial strike for  more than 2 months citing incapacitation.



Source - Byo24News

