Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa drops Mnangagwa legitimacy challenge

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
NELSON Chamisa's opposition MDC has dropped a key demand questioning the legitimacy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, paving the way for possible talks between the chief political rivals to resolve Zimbabwe's political and economic crises.

The opposition party has refused to recognise Mnangagwa's presidency since the disputed polls of July 31 last year, and accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) of poll theft.

Chamisa (pictured) has often referred to Mnangagwa as an illegitimate president.

But Mnangagwa has remained resolute that any talks must be predicated on the opposition
recognising his poll victory.

The issue became a stumbling block and scuppered numerous efforts to bring the two protagonists together.

However, when the MDC's national executive council (Nec) met at the weekend, it released a statement that did not refer to the legitimacy of Mnangagwa and, instead, concentrated on electoral reforms only.

"The party reiterated its commitment to a sincere, honest and credible dialogue process," the communiqué read.

"The dialogue must unlock the impediments that have stood in the way of a credible dialogue process, under a mutually agreed convener, which must focus on a comprehensive reform agenda to ensure the security and freedoms of citizens as well as ensuring a free, fair and credible election that must yield a people's government."

An insider said the party had realised that it would not get any traction if it kept pushing on the legitimacy issue and attempting to remove Mnangagwa from power through demonstrations, leading to a focus on electoral reforms.

"It's now more than a year since Mnangagwa got into power through a sham election, according to us, but he holds the army, police and support of regional leaders," the insider said.

"Demonstrations have been violently crushed and our people injured, so we are now focusing on ensuring that we win important electoral reforms than remove him before 2023 ends. The economy is most likely to achieve
that."

But Chamisa's spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda yesterday claimed the party had won the legitimacy battle.

"We have won the legitimacy battle. Mnangagwa himself admits that he is illegitimate and talking to Polad is his cheap attempt to buy legitimacy. The economy speaks to his illegitimacy. Nobody wants to invest or deal with an illegitimate leader. Even South Africa can't help Zimbabwe financially, so we have not backed down," Sibanda said.

The MDC is focusing more on electoral reforms.

"The party's continued participation (and poor showing) in by-elections has exposed the dire need for prudent electoral reforms. A compromised election management system, the murkiness around voting material, the abuse of traditional leaders and the use of food as a political weapon continues to be rampant in the countryside, justifying the need for genuine electoral reforms," the resolution read.

The MDC will now table its own electoral Bill in Parliament, a few weeks after Zimbabwe Elections Support Network (Zesn) submitted a draft electoral Bill to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, pushing for comprehensive electoral reforms.

The Zesn Bill seeks to give more powers to Zec and wean it off the Justice ministry in an effort to make it more independent from political players.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Business Executives can change the political fortunes

5 mins ago | 7 Views

ZESA warns the public of fake Twitter accounts

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Plot to stop Kasukuwere from rejoining ZANU PF revealed

2 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Mnangagwa own ZUPCO buses?

2 hrs ago | 2006 Views

Mnangagwa tries to eradicate poverty by killing the poor

3 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Grace Mugabe attacks Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 4485 Views

Hodzi-Kasukuwere case set for Friday

4 hrs ago | 501 Views

Parly summons minister over doctors' strike

4 hrs ago | 967 Views

'Soft genocide underway in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 944 Views

Mphoko, State lawyers in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mass resignations hit Zinara

4 hrs ago | 1690 Views

De Jongh lays into Zifa

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa supporters in fatal crash

4 hrs ago | 627 Views

War vets suspended for selling State land

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

BCC tells ratepayers to engage private plumbers

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Rhodies we know, where are Zimbos?

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

War vets boss in trouble for scorning anti-sanctions march

4 hrs ago | 548 Views

65% of Zimbabweans live in poverty

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Umahlekisa comics roast politicians

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Treasury is broke: Minister

4 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zanu-PF announces dates for the accreditation of delegates

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Fired council boss seeks High Court relief

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa sends special envoy to Guinea

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets in Harare today

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa to address urban councils

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Armed gang bags US$20 000

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

Beitbridge Hospital shuts down mortuary

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Lightning kills third person in Cowdray Park

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

ANC denounces sanctions on Zimbabwe again

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bulawayo City release toilet flashing timetable?

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Youth League welcomes Cabinet appointments

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Villagers call for mobile phone connectivity

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Exam cheats given community service sentences

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Polad not a money game, says Gutu

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zanu-PF seeks to gain more Midlands votes

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Technical fault plunges Zimbabwe into darkness

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Minister Obadiah Moyo said prepared to seek treatment at Parirenyatwa

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Judicial Service Commission stripped off powers to appoint Prosecutor-General

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament ratifies UK agreement

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mnangagwa promotes AFZ officer on retirement

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mphoko's trial in false start

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

NSSA increases pension payouts

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

Huge demand for cash

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

New perks on the table for doctors

4 hrs ago | 518 Views

Mnangagwa urged to dissolve ZANU PF structures

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Government offers doctors food for work

4 hrs ago | 630 Views

MDC to release audited financial statements

13 hrs ago | 942 Views

Violence rocks University of Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 5108 Views

Chamisa's MDC to paint government schools

16 hrs ago | 3070 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days