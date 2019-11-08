Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Net closes in on machete attackers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Criminal activities by marauding gangs of artisanal miners turned machete attackers have surged countrywide, with reported cases of murder, rape, assault, housebreaking and stock theft leaving many communities in perpetual fear of attacks.

Police have since started raids on illegal mining sites in all provinces and have recovered an array of weapons and equipment used mainly for gold panning.

Various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, have also been engaged to help in curbing illegal mining activities as the net closes in on the gangs.

Police statistics show that in the mineral-rich Midlands Province, reported criminal cases rose 33 percent in the first nine months of 2019 because of the influx of machete attackers.

In Bindura, more than 157 people were arrested for conducting illegal mining activities in the past two weeks, with police seizing generators and weapons such as machetes used by panners in robberies. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the launch of an operation to curb the criminal activities.

"Police in all the provinces have ongoing operations to ensure there is sanity, law and order at various mining sites," he said.

"We are also working with various stakeholders like the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development during these operations." Asst Comm Nyathi said investigations had shown that people were coming from various places countrywide to raid and rob bona fide miners and rival panners of gold ore, goods, cash and foodstuffs. "The police would like to warn people not to interfere with officers discharging their duties of maintaining law and order or the full wrath of the law will descend on them without fear or favour," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

In the Midlands, 3 709 cases were reported between January and September 2019, compared to 2 789 recorded during the corresponding period last year.

This marked increase in crime follows reports that other provinces, including Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West and Manicaland have also been invaded by large numbers of machete attackers.

Mazowe and Bindura in Mashonaland Central and Penhalonga in Manicaland are among the gold-rich areas most affected by the fortune-seeking gangs which do not hesitate to use violence to satisfy their greediness.

Addressing the business community and residents during the launch of the Police Provincial Client Service Charter and Cop of the Year Awards ceremony at ZRP Zvishavane Camp this week, Officer Commanding Midlands Province Commissioner Moses Magandi said there was need for the police and stakeholders to work together to curb crime.

"Our crime analysis indicates that general crime increased by 33 percent during the period extending from January to September 2019, compared to the same period last year," he said.

"The increase in crime may be attributed to the influx of artisanal miners from some parts of the country who come into our area searching for precious stones since we are blessed with mineral deposits in the province."

Comm Magandi said Zvishavane and Mberengwa districts were the most affected, with the most common cases being unlawful entry and theft, assault, stock theft and rape of minors. He said a decrease was noted in rape cases involving adults. Comm Magandi said the police had stepped up efforts by implementing strategies to ensure that the crime rate was kept under control.

"We have enhanced foot and mobile police patrols in urban set-ups and general patrols in rural areas," he said.

"Let me advise members of the public not to move around with large sums of cash as robbery cases are also on the increase mostly in urban areas. Motorists must avoid offering transport to hitch-hikers along highways, and people should also avoid walking in unlit streets and secluded areas in both urban and rural areas."

Comm Magandi said unlawful entry and theft cases were now common in both low and high density residential areas and industrial sites, with criminals targeting cash, cellphones, laptops, electrical gadgets and other valuables.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The world of online casino gaming

27 mins ago | 12 Views

RBZ investigates banks over new currency

46 mins ago | 248 Views

MDC to launch online membership system

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Cassava Smartech unveils the EcoFarmer Diaspora Agriculture Finance Plan

1 hr ago | 115 Views

MDC asking Zanu PF to implement reforms - Zanu PF does not need to and will not

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa to abolish VP post reserved for Ndebeles in Zimbabwe govt?

1 hr ago | 909 Views

Zacc challenges media

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Morocco jumps on VAR bandwagon

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Zanu-PF to introduce war veterans wing

3 hrs ago | 946 Views

Mwonzora bullied in front of Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 2906 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chiwenga and Mohadi must be forced to resign'

3 hrs ago | 2731 Views

'G40 a threat to nation'

3 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Man 'beats up' wife to death over infidelity

3 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Man drown while imitating members of the police sub-aqua unit

3 hrs ago | 923 Views

Former Bosso chairman dies

3 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Rangers force fish poacher, son to swim in Zambezi river

3 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zanu-PF sets theme for upcoming annual conference

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Police woman beats up, robs ex-hubby

3 hrs ago | 935 Views

Mthuli Ncube to present a pro-productivity budget today

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Mudenda reverses decision to bar Chamisa's MPs from Parly debate

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

New notes, coins hit Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

Muduhwa rescues Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

Mob tries to burn hearse at border

3 hrs ago | 947 Views

CAAZ mourns funds repatriation

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Chombo appeal hearing on today

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zanu-PF Harare DCC told to get down to work

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa says inputs scheme abusers will be punished

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mphoko trial set for Dec 3

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

RBZ raises $300m

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Air Zimbabwe struggles to fly

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Once cash economy is taxed, who needs cash

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zanu-PF to reinstate DCCs in party constitution

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe bans fitting of new electric geysers

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chaos rocks Victoria Falls schools

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

MDC to humiliate Mnangagwa today...again

4 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Jonathan Moyo distances himself from Kasukuwere campaign

4 hrs ago | 1906 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa declares war on G40

4 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Tendai Biti sent cracking?

12 hrs ago | 6568 Views

Air Zimbabwe to resume European routes

12 hrs ago | 2229 Views

G40 battling to stay relevant

12 hrs ago | 1506 Views

NRZ orders 100 freight cars from Russia

13 hrs ago | 1537 Views

ZAPU shuts down St Anne's hospital nursing school

13 hrs ago | 2591 Views

Lupane State University lecturers boycott exams

13 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Chamisa's MDC losing ground in Matebeleland

13 hrs ago | 1950 Views

NUST lecturers threaten to boycott classes

13 hrs ago | 784 Views

The Big Flush during water shedding

14 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zanu-PF hits back at Julius Malema

14 hrs ago | 2312 Views

3 airlines interested in flying to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak at Pick n Pay shop

15 hrs ago | 2139 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days