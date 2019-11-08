Latest News Editor's Choice


'G40 a threat to nation'

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared G40 an enemy of the State, warning any Zanu-PF members interacting with its members would be dealt with.

Addressing journalists after a Zanu-PF politburo meeting last night, party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said Mnangagwa warned Zanu-PF members against getting into bed with G40, the faction that allegedly engineered his ouster from power in 2017 at the height of factional politics.

"He challenged the politburo leadership to be more visible at the grassroots and associate with programmes of government, always giving people a message of hope, those hobnobbing with G40 elements stand warned," he said.

Zanu-PF youth league has accused leaders appointed by Mnangagwa into government and party structures of sabotaging him and failing to attend important meetings because they belonged to G40.

Moyo, however, said the warning by Mnangagwa was targeting all Zanu-PF members.

"He never classified at what level. Anybody, doesn't matter at what level if they are hobnobbing with G40 then they stand warned," he said.

"G40 is not a threat to Zanu-PF. It's a threat to the country including the MDC. It's a threat to security and security affects everyone."

The politburo also agreed to make two constitutional changes which include making the war veterans a wing of the party and also restore the district co-ordinating committees into the party constitution.

"These amendments are subject to the ratification of the central committee although the politburo has made a resolution on them," Moyo said.

Zanu-PF also discussed its December conference which will be held in Goromonzi next month with Mnangagwa demanding it should be a success.

"The President told the meeting that the culture of the second republic was servant leadership and there was no room for armchair leaders."

