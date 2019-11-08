Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: AmaXhosa King Zwelonke Sigcawu dies

by Mandla Ndlovu
40 secs ago | Views
King of the AmaXhosa in South Africa Mpendulo Calvin Zwelonke Sigcawu  has died.

South African media reported that the King died during the early hours of Thursday after a short illness.

The king's uncle, Nkosi Xhanti Sigcawu told the media that, "I can confirm that His Majesty King Zwelonke passed on at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha about 5.30 this morning."

The 51-year-old king was taken to hospital by ambulance about 6pm on Wednesday evening.

King Sigcawu was a frequent visitor to Zimbabwe where he used to attend events organised by the AmaXhosa of Ntabazinduna.

He is one of the Kings that had embraced claimant to the Ndebele throne Bulelani khumalo as the rightful heir to inherit the throne that was left vacant after the disappearance of King Lobengula.



Source - Byo24News

