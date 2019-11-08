BREAKING: AmaXhosa King Zwelonke Sigcawu dies

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

(WATCH) Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane reacts on the passing away this morning of AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Calvin Zwelonke Sigcawu. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/MaPsLQRwpu — Bulelani Phillip (@BulelaniPhillip) November 14, 2019

King of the AmaXhosa in South Africa Mpendulo Calvin Zwelonke Sigcawu has died.South African media reported that the King died during the early hours of Thursday after a short illness.The king's uncle, Nkosi Xhanti Sigcawu told the media that, "I can confirm that His Majesty King Zwelonke passed on at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha about 5.30 this morning."The 51-year-old king was taken to hospital by ambulance about 6pm on Wednesday evening.King Sigcawu was a frequent visitor to Zimbabwe where he used to attend events organised by the AmaXhosa of Ntabazinduna.He is one of the Kings that had embraced claimant to the Ndebele throne Bulelani khumalo as the rightful heir to inherit the throne that was left vacant after the disappearance of King Lobengula.