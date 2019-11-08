Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ecobank, CBZ fingered in new notes, coins withdrawal scandal

by Staff reporter
39 secs ago | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has said appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken against Ecobank Zimbabwe and CBZ Bank after two clients withdrew $15 000 and $44 180 respectively from the two banks, way above the weekly withdrawal limit of $300.  

Images of the newly issued bank notes and coins in sealed packs, believed to be destined for the parallel market in Harare, went viral on social media on Wednesday, putting a negative dent on the image of the monetary authority and the entire banking system.  

In two separate statements yesterday, RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya boldly fingered Ecobank and CBZ, adding that further investigations were being conducted in liaison with the Zimbabwe Republic Police to expose and completely weed out the malpractice.

"The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has taken note of pictures circulating on social media that show recently introduced $2 banknotes in sealed packs, suggesting that the notes are already being traded on the parallel market," said Dr Mangudya who did not disclose the date and exact time when the concerned transaction was done.

"The bank has conducted investigations on the matter, and the findings are that the banknotes in the circulating pictures emanated from Ecobank.

"Preliminary investigations by RBZ at Ecobank indicate that an amount of ZWL$15 000 was withdrawn by one of their customers. Ecobank, together with their customer, are now assisting the Zimbabwe Republic Police with further investigations on this matter."

In another statement last night, Dr Mangudya said further to the earlier revelations about Ecobank, it had also come to the RBZ's attention that there is a picture of a black plastic bin container full of bond coins also circulating on social media.

"We would like to advise the public that this case has been investigated by the bank and it involves a CBZ Bank customer. Investigations by RBZ at CBZ indicated that an amount of ZW$44 180 was withdrawn by one of their customers. In this regard, CBZ Bank together with their customer are now assisting the police with further investigations," he said.

The issuing of new $2 and $5 notes plus $2 bond coins on Tuesday this week has brought relief to Zimbabweans who had for years endured cash shortages and were now only managing to access it on the parallel market. Dr Mangudya said appropriate disciplinary measures "shall be taken against the two banks, their customers and anyone else who would be found responsible for the malpractice that has brought the apex bank and the entire banking system into disrepute".

"Such malpractices cannot and should not be condoned," said the RBZ Governor. He also explained how banks withdraw cash from the central bank.

"The procedure is such that banks transfer the equivalent amount of their cash requirements to the RBZ through the RTGS system. The banks will then collect the cash from the RBZ to their central cash deposits from where they distribute to their branch network," said Dr Mangudya.

The new notes withdrawal scam has caused anxiety among Zimbabweans amid calls for authorities to ensure the latest cash injection is not manipulated by parallel market peddlers who are making mega profits through selling cash at higher premiums.  

Government introduced the new notes to buttress the use of the local currency, which was re-introduced in June this year as part of wider reforms aimed at stabilising the economy. The monetary reforms saw Zimbabwe dumping the multiple currency system, which was in place since February 2009.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services also condemned the withdrawal malpractice.  

"Government through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is investigating allegations of abuse of newly released bank notes. Cash was collected by banks using their CIT vehicles on Monday. All serial numbers were recorded in the register. The offending banks will be named and severe action taken," it said through its official Twitter handle See Comment.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project allocated $400m in Budget

7 secs ago | 0 Views

Stabbing after sex-for-taxi fare deal goes sour

23 secs ago | 0 Views

Tax-free bonuses for civil servants

57 secs ago | 0 Views

Redcliff eyes new CBD

1 min ago | 0 Views

Mliswa, Zivhu case: Judgment reserved

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mine dispute sucks in MP

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zesa struggles to service ring-fenced clients

2 mins ago | 1 Views

ZACC official seeks to protect house from RBZ

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Arab Bank backs Mnangagwa

3 mins ago | 3 Views

The Budget 2020 - Which way Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Mohadi to supervise setting up of Byo DCCs

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

No doctors, no currency Zim heading for total collapse

8 hrs ago | 1432 Views

'ED is illegitimate' MDC cherry picked - dogmatic folly holding nation to ransom

8 hrs ago | 633 Views

Zanu-PF to amend constitution

8 hrs ago | 1848 Views

Businessman sues wife for malicious prosecution

8 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Chamisa's MPs to be punished after 2020 budget presentation boycott

8 hrs ago | 1394 Views

MDC Bulawayo warring factions close ranks

8 hrs ago | 234 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora power struggle is a staged-managed sideshow

9 hrs ago | 552 Views

Mnangagwa govt warms to Chamisa talks

9 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Zanu-PF committing crime against humanity, says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa divides Chamisa's councillors

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

RBZ nails CBZ Bank over cash leakage

9 hrs ago | 887 Views

Mthuli Ncube reduces VAT and corporate tax

9 hrs ago | 766 Views

Ecobank in hot soup over cash abuse

13 hrs ago | 2535 Views

ZIMRA impounds Warriors kit a day before match

13 hrs ago | 1470 Views

FULL TEXT: 2020 National Budget

15 hrs ago | 4834 Views

MDC, politically disorganised

16 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Let's give the MPC time to deliver

18 hrs ago | 1461 Views

MDC speaks on Mnangagwa's legitimacy

19 hrs ago | 3925 Views

Chamisa appoints Lynnette Karenyi as MDC President

20 hrs ago | 12763 Views

MDC mourns with the Takawira and Chikuni Families

20 hrs ago | 2643 Views

Mnangagwa is Illegitimate, Period! - MDC

20 hrs ago | 1723 Views

BREAKING: AmaXhosa King Zwelonke Sigcawu dies

21 hrs ago | 3021 Views

How to reduce hair loss in men?

21 hrs ago | 1652 Views

The world of online casino gaming

22 hrs ago | 309 Views

RBZ investigates banks over new currency

22 hrs ago | 4604 Views

MDC to launch online membership system

22 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Cassava Smartech unveils the EcoFarmer Diaspora Agriculture Finance Plan

23 hrs ago | 732 Views

MDC asking Zanu PF to implement reforms - Zanu PF does not need to and will not

23 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Mnangagwa to abolish VP post reserved for Ndebeles in Zimbabwe govt?

23 hrs ago | 8196 Views

Zacc challenges media

23 hrs ago | 729 Views

Morocco jumps on VAR bandwagon

23 hrs ago | 549 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days