Recruitment of 5,000 teachers for 2020 financial year

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
All communications should be addressed to
"The Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education"
Telephone: 704421/7052811191127 and 791538
Telegraphic address: "EDUCATION'
Fax: 791923

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education
P.0 Box CY 121
CAUSEWAY

RECRUITMENT OF 5,000 TEACHERS FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

The Government approved and authorised the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to recruit 5000 Teachers in 2020. These Teachers shall be recruited in two batches.


The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will be carrying out a registration exercise for prospective teachers who will possibly fill in vacancies for the 2020 financial year.

As such all prospective Teachers should: 1. register only once with their nearest District Education Offices from 18 November 2019 to 23 November 2019; 2. register only with one District Education Office and indicate only two provinces of their preference; 3. produce the following documents when registering:
a) original teacher qualification certificates; b) original birth certificate; and c) original identity document.

4. For the infant education module, applicants should provide proof of proficiency in the local languages (especially for formerly marginalised indigenous languages) spoken in the district of their preference. Our drop down menu for this should thus indicate districts of preferences (two).

PROSPECTIVE TEACHERS ALREADY REGISTERED
p should go and check with their respective District Education Offices:
a) whether their names are still on the database with all the correct details;
b) and effect any changes or additions with regards to any of the following information; name, contact details, qualifications, area(s) of specialisation and district preferences.

The Ministry wars prospective teachers and stakeholders that it does not employ third parties or agents to carry out the registration exercise and that the exercise will only be done at District Education Offices.

T Thabela (Mrs)
SECRETARY FOR PRIMARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days