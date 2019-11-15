News / National
ZIMRA NOTE: VEHICLE VERIFICATION EXERCISE
1 hr ago | Views
The Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority is hereby notifying the owners of vehicles listed below to visit ZIM RA Loss Control Offices atZB Centre corner First Street and Kwame Nkrumah in Harare for vehicle registration verification. The vehicle owners are instructed to bring the vehicle together with all customs clearance documents pertaining to their vehicles not later than 23 November 2019.
Source - Zimra