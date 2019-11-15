Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZIMRA NOTE: VEHICLE VERIFICATION EXERCISE

by Staff Writer
1 hr ago | Views
The Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority is hereby notifying the owners of vehicles listed below to visit ZIM RA Loss Control Offices atZB Centre corner First Street and Kwame Nkrumah in Harare for vehicle registration verification. The vehicle owners are instructed to bring the vehicle together with all customs clearance documents pertaining to their vehicles not later than 23 November 2019.


Download Here


Source - Zimra

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Recruitment of 5,000 teachers for 2020 financial year

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimra embarks on an imported vehicle verification exercise - check for your name

2 hrs ago | 647 Views

ZRP cop hound Chipinge families off their land

3 hrs ago | 640 Views

Civil servants can not live on ZUPCOs alone! Zim govt should give them their worthy and dignified salaries

4 hrs ago | 636 Views

300 jobs at BCC

6 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni suspended

6 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Why Mthuli Ncube will fail

6 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Zimbabwe steps up battery storage

6 hrs ago | 970 Views

Ncube's budget gets thumbs down

6 hrs ago | 770 Views

Ex-minister pens book on Gukurahundi, Mugabe ouster

6 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Obadiah Moyo urged to resign over doctors' strike

6 hrs ago | 744 Views

Chamisa to give signal

6 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Mnangagwa's minister caught in messy scandal

6 hrs ago | 1008 Views

MDC brushes aside Tsholotsho losses

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chief Mathema laments lack of dams

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Not yet time for Zimbabwe to go into space

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

Passports printing shoots up to 2000 per day

6 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Government underfire over MZWP

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zapu condemns police clampdown

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Police chief convicted

6 hrs ago | 984 Views

'The genocide that robbed me of my father'

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Botswana Diamonds outlines Marange mining plans

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Red flag over city roads

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa's wife must step back

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

When teaching becomes cheating

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

MDC demonstrates at Warriors match

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zupco new buses unleashed

7 hrs ago | 734 Views

New primary school for Gwanda

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Man killed in dispute over music

7 hrs ago | 202 Views

Xhosa community mourns King Sigcawu

7 hrs ago | 97 Views

Muchinguri for Namibia elections

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Avenging spirit haunts inmate

7 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zimbabwe to turn Victoria Falls into regional financial centre?

7 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa threatens cash barons

7 hrs ago | 416 Views

'We had informers within the Rhodesian security services'

7 hrs ago | 381 Views

Mnangagwa's govt unveils electoral reform package

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Kambarami replaced

7 hrs ago | 580 Views

Prophet 'Bomber’ Ngwenya says he is not a witch

7 hrs ago | 276 Views

Free tillage for villagers

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Bulawayo residents brace for massive rates hike

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Tshinga Dube pens explosive book

7 hrs ago | 411 Views

Bosso unbeaten run continues

7 hrs ago | 182 Views

One dead, several injured as grenade explodes in house

7 hrs ago | 276 Views

Millers sell subsided maize at +200% profit

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

Nakamba consults Peter, Benjani

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

POSA now history

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

You have no honour here, Minister Mthuli

7 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa says economy to rebound in 2020

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

Call for citizens to stone oSiphathelani made

13 hrs ago | 3556 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days