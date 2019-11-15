Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF delegates accreditation starts

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Accreditation of delegates expected to attend the 18th Zanu-PF Annual People's Conference to be held at Goromonzi High School in Mashonaland East Province will start this week, secretary for information and publicity Simon Khaya Moyo has said.

The development comes after preparations for the conference are at their final stages, with the theme having been announced by the Politburo on Wednesday last week.  The annual conference will be held under the theme "Modernise, Mechanise and Grow the Economy Towards Vision 2030".

According to the party's website, the conference will run from December 10 to 15. In a statement, Khaya Moyo said only bona fide delegates will be accredited according to laid down party regulations.

"In preparation for the forthcoming Zanu-PF 18th National People's Conference to be held at Goromonzi High School, Mashonaland East Province in December 2019, the Security and Accreditation team will be accrediting delegates as reflected per the attached," he said.

"Only bona fide delegates will be accredited according to laid down party regulations."

Delegates set to attend the conference will be accredited at their respective provinces except Politburo members, the Central Committee, local and foreign guests, local and foreign media, ushers and drivers, and officials and security personnel who will be accredited at the party's headquarters.

Harare province has been set into technical committees and tasked to contribute $500 000, five beasts, fruits and vegetables towards ensuring the conference is a success.  

The party has also set health requirements for delegates attending the conference, with pregnant women being advised not to attend, as well as breastfeeding mothers as children are susceptible to infections when among large crowds.

Over 7 000 delegates are expected to attend the annual conference, with at least 2 000 foreign delegates having confirmed their participation.

The conference is expected to consolidate national efforts towards reviving the country's economy, with President Mnangagwa aggressively pursuing economic recovery through the implementation of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (2018–2020).

The TSP is premised on fiscal consolidation, economic stabilisation, and stimulation of growth and creation of employment.

At the 2018 annual conference, the party came up with a number of resolutions which included the endorsement of President Mnangagwa as the party's sole presidential candidate in the 2023 elections

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government plotting Chief Ndiweni's downfall?

40 mins ago | 124 Views

Ndiweni challenges suspension

50 mins ago | 181 Views

Chamisa ready for Mnangagwa dialogue

50 mins ago | 374 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dares MDC legislators

51 mins ago | 161 Views

Hodzi goes after couple over unexplained wealth

51 mins ago | 206 Views

Govt to raise passport fees

51 mins ago | 332 Views

Chamisa meets Swedish PM

52 mins ago | 161 Views

Former minister revisits Solomon Mujuru's death

52 mins ago | 328 Views

Mnangagwa's govt squanders US$10.6 billion

52 mins ago | 140 Views

John Tallach wins POTRAZ letter competition

59 mins ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe, global de-dollarisation case study - Prof Ncube

59 mins ago | 196 Views

Matabeleland North remains without provincial hospital

59 mins ago | 84 Views

Fraud accused wails uncontrollably, court adjourns

60 mins ago | 216 Views

Dr Nkululeko Sibanda's property to be seized by ZACC

1 hr ago | 414 Views

Fresh woes for 11th born Chief Ndiweni

1 hr ago | 234 Views

'HIV wears a woman's face'

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Soldiers salvage goods from burning bus

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Jah Prayzah ropes in Madlela

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Horror crash, 2 dead on the spot

1 hr ago | 125 Views

DeDraw in 17th draw

1 hr ago | 53 Views

RTGS is legal tender, says High Court

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Chombo trial hangs in the balance

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Mthuli Ncube hails RBZ swift action on CBZ, Ecobank

1 hr ago | 184 Views

SA Express inaugural flight from Joburg to Bulawayo is today

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa courts Dubai investors

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Chamisa advised to cooperate with Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 4456 Views

South Africa's DA handed back to whites

12 hrs ago | 2869 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo fled Chiwenga, crossed Ruya river into Mozambique on motorbike

13 hrs ago | 6378 Views

Villages and cattle pens are empty

13 hrs ago | 1610 Views

RBZ Autonomy and Quasi-Fiscal Activities

13 hrs ago | 787 Views

Eating mice is not poverty its our ways

13 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Mnangagwa succession plan revealed

13 hrs ago | 7982 Views

Splinter war veterans chickens out from confronting Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 947 Views

'Public officials should declare assets'

13 hrs ago | 217 Views

City Bus catches fire

13 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Dubai

13 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mnangagwa's govt misses passport deadline

13 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Wife kills hubby in domestic dispute

13 hrs ago | 709 Views

ZIMRA NOTE: VEHICLE VERIFICATION EXERCISE

21 hrs ago | 5762 Views

Recruitment of 5,000 teachers for 2020 financial year

21 hrs ago | 4207 Views

Zimra embarks on an imported vehicle verification exercise - check for your name

21 hrs ago | 6269 Views

ZRP cop hound Chipinge families off their land

23 hrs ago | 2612 Views

Civil servants can not live on ZUPCOs alone! Zim govt should give them their worthy and dignified salaries

23 hrs ago | 2533 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days