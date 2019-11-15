Zanu-PF delegates accreditation starts

News / National

by Staff reporter

Accreditation of delegates expected to attend the 18th Zanu-PF Annual People's Conference to be held at Goromonzi High School in Mashonaland East Province will start this week, secretary for information and publicity Simon Khaya Moyo has said.The development comes after preparations for the conference are at their final stages, with the theme having been announced by the Politburo on Wednesday last week. The annual conference will be held under the theme "Modernise, Mechanise and Grow the Economy Towards Vision 2030".According to the party's website, the conference will run from December 10 to 15. In a statement, Khaya Moyo said only bona fide delegates will be accredited according to laid down party regulations."In preparation for the forthcoming Zanu-PF 18th National People's Conference to be held at Goromonzi High School, Mashonaland East Province in December 2019, the Security and Accreditation team will be accrediting delegates as reflected per the attached," he said."Only bona fide delegates will be accredited according to laid down party regulations."Delegates set to attend the conference will be accredited at their respective provinces except Politburo members, the Central Committee, local and foreign guests, local and foreign media, ushers and drivers, and officials and security personnel who will be accredited at the party's headquarters.Harare province has been set into technical committees and tasked to contribute $500 000, five beasts, fruits and vegetables towards ensuring the conference is a success.The party has also set health requirements for delegates attending the conference, with pregnant women being advised not to attend, as well as breastfeeding mothers as children are susceptible to infections when among large crowds.Over 7 000 delegates are expected to attend the annual conference, with at least 2 000 foreign delegates having confirmed their participation.The conference is expected to consolidate national efforts towards reviving the country's economy, with President Mnangagwa aggressively pursuing economic recovery through the implementation of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (2018–2020).The TSP is premised on fiscal consolidation, economic stabilisation, and stimulation of growth and creation of employment.At the 2018 annual conference, the party came up with a number of resolutions which included the endorsement of President Mnangagwa as the party's sole presidential candidate in the 2023 elections