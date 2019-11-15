Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government plotting Chief Ndiweni's downfall?

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe might be involved in the plot to remove the firebrand Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni, journalist Zenzele Ndebele has said.

Said Ndebele, "There is no way other chiefs were just going move a motion to suspend chief Ndiweni without the blessings from the Ministry of local government and the appointing Authority. The person who plotted this is somewhere in the corridors of power."

On Saturday the Matabeleland Chiefs Council passed a motion to suspend Chief Ndiweni from his position because he was appointed  outside the Nguni custom as he was not the first born in the family.

Nhlanhla is the 3rd boy and the 11th born in the Ndiweni family.

Ndebele added that the Kalanga Chiefs were removed during the colonial era because they were stubborn and viewed as rebels.

"During the colonial era a number of Kalanga chiefs were dethroned because they were accused of being stubborn 40yrs later we are still trying to get them reinstalled. Am shocked that we now have a government  that is using chiefs to dethrone other chiefs seen as rebels."

The Deputy President of the Chiefs Council, Chief Mtshane Khumalo told state media that the Council has indeed passed the suspension of Ndiweni.

"We recommended that the process must be redone after Chief Ndiweni's brother Joram who is in London objected to his appointment. He wrote a letter to the district administrator in Umguza saying the process had not been procedural and there is a court case," he said."We sat this Saturday and made a recommendation to the family that the process must be redone. It's a process that must first be ratified by the Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs and the Chiefs Council will make a resolution. He is still the chief, we made a recommendation and the National Chiefs Council may amend it, add or subtract."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ndiweni challenges suspension

1 hr ago | 381 Views

Chamisa ready for Mnangagwa dialogue

1 hr ago | 757 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dares MDC legislators

1 hr ago | 304 Views

Hodzi goes after couple over unexplained wealth

1 hr ago | 445 Views

Govt to raise passport fees

1 hr ago | 644 Views

Chamisa meets Swedish PM

1 hr ago | 312 Views

Former minister revisits Solomon Mujuru's death

1 hr ago | 608 Views

Mnangagwa's govt squanders US$10.6 billion

1 hr ago | 253 Views

John Tallach wins POTRAZ letter competition

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe, global de-dollarisation case study - Prof Ncube

1 hr ago | 272 Views

Matabeleland North remains without provincial hospital

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Fraud accused wails uncontrollably, court adjourns

1 hr ago | 290 Views

Dr Nkululeko Sibanda's property to be seized by ZACC

1 hr ago | 540 Views

Fresh woes for 11th born Chief Ndiweni

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Zanu-PF delegates accreditation starts

1 hr ago | 79 Views

'HIV wears a woman's face'

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Soldiers salvage goods from burning bus

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Jah Prayzah ropes in Madlela

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Horror crash, 2 dead on the spot

1 hr ago | 166 Views

DeDraw in 17th draw

1 hr ago | 67 Views

RTGS is legal tender, says High Court

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Chombo trial hangs in the balance

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Mthuli Ncube hails RBZ swift action on CBZ, Ecobank

1 hr ago | 227 Views

SA Express inaugural flight from Joburg to Bulawayo is today

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa courts Dubai investors

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Chamisa advised to cooperate with Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 4543 Views

South Africa's DA handed back to whites

13 hrs ago | 2951 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo fled Chiwenga, crossed Ruya river into Mozambique on motorbike

13 hrs ago | 6712 Views

Villages and cattle pens are empty

13 hrs ago | 1622 Views

RBZ Autonomy and Quasi-Fiscal Activities

13 hrs ago | 811 Views

Eating mice is not poverty its our ways

13 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Mnangagwa succession plan revealed

13 hrs ago | 8218 Views

Splinter war veterans chickens out from confronting Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 965 Views

'Public officials should declare assets'

14 hrs ago | 218 Views

City Bus catches fire

14 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Dubai

14 hrs ago | 569 Views

Mnangagwa's govt misses passport deadline

14 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Wife kills hubby in domestic dispute

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

ZIMRA NOTE: VEHICLE VERIFICATION EXERCISE

21 hrs ago | 5812 Views

Recruitment of 5,000 teachers for 2020 financial year

21 hrs ago | 4250 Views

Zimra embarks on an imported vehicle verification exercise - check for your name

21 hrs ago | 6342 Views

ZRP cop hound Chipinge families off their land

23 hrs ago | 2649 Views

Civil servants can not live on ZUPCOs alone! Zim govt should give them their worthy and dignified salaries

23 hrs ago | 2557 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days