Government plotting Chief Ndiweni's downfall?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe might be involved in the plot to remove the firebrand Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni, journalist Zenzele Ndebele has said.Said Ndebele, "There is no way other chiefs were just going move a motion to suspend chief Ndiweni without the blessings from the Ministry of local government and the appointing Authority. The person who plotted this is somewhere in the corridors of power."On Saturday the Matabeleland Chiefs Council passed a motion to suspend Chief Ndiweni from his position because he was appointed outside the Nguni custom as he was not the first born in the family.Nhlanhla is the 3rd boy and the 11th born in the Ndiweni family.Ndebele added that the Kalanga Chiefs were removed during the colonial era because they were stubborn and viewed as rebels."During the colonial era a number of Kalanga chiefs were dethroned because they were accused of being stubborn 40yrs later we are still trying to get them reinstalled. Am shocked that we now have a government that is using chiefs to dethrone other chiefs seen as rebels."The Deputy President of the Chiefs Council, Chief Mtshane Khumalo told state media that the Council has indeed passed the suspension of Ndiweni."We recommended that the process must be redone after Chief Ndiweni's brother Joram who is in London objected to his appointment. He wrote a letter to the district administrator in Umguza saying the process had not been procedural and there is a court case," he said."We sat this Saturday and made a recommendation to the family that the process must be redone. It's a process that must first be ratified by the Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs and the Chiefs Council will make a resolution. He is still the chief, we made a recommendation and the National Chiefs Council may amend it, add or subtract."