Jonathan Moyo speaks on Zimbabwe army

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
Exiled former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo says Zimbabweans must deal with the Zimbabwe Defence Forces if they want a solution to be implanted in dealing with the challenges affecting the country.

Moyo was responding to one Brighton Chiwola who had said, "The so called Young Turks or G40. The team that dared to dream and take over the levers of power from Veterans. The only vital cog missing from your matrix was Chiwenga's ZDF which you alienated. Had you (Moyo) had that, you surely would've destroyed Lacoste, taken over."

Professor Moyo said the challenge with the army was that it was pursuing a Mgagao declaration that preceded the gun over politics.

"But ZDF was the problem, as it still is, with its Mgagao nonsense about the gun dictating politics. It's ZDF that's been stealing elections all these years and stole the 2018 election in the most brazen way. There'll will never be reforms or change in Zimbabwe without dealing with ZDF!"

A grouping called G40 which was alleged led by Professor Moyo and other leaders including Savior Kasukuwere was vanquished by the military during the November 2017 bloody  coup that claimed the life of CIO Boss Peter Munetsi and other unaccounted for citizens.

The coup ushered in a new dispensation that is led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days