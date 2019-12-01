Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Theft of NRZ scrap metals and spare parts lands women in trouble

by Stephen Jakes
01 Dec 2019 at 10:04hrs | Views
Theft of the National Railways of Zimbabwe scrap metals and spares worth over $1 500 have landed three Hwange women in trouble.

However the women were lucky not to be jailed as the magistrate just warned cautioned and discharged them after their plea.

The three women, Ntombiyelanga Ncube (44), Ergenet Ndlovu (45) and Eunice Moyo (32) pleaded guilty to charges before Hwange magistrate Godfrey Dube who then warned, cautioned and discharged them.

The court heard that on October 31 the three went to Cattle Doc NRZ, Hwange and stole scrap metal weighing 162kgs and various wagons parts and sold them at Truck Stop Scrap metal dealers in Hwange.

The offence was discovered by the security guards who reported to the police leading to the arrest of the women.

Source - Stephen Jakes

