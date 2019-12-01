Tree ambassador threaten to sue Zesa over deforestation

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The National Tree Ambassador, Never Bonde has threatened to sue the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) over the massive deforestation due to intermittent electricity load shedding.Zimbabwe is currently experiencing 18 hours of electricity load shedding due to depleted electricity generation at the Kariba Hydro station owing to low water levels.Bonde said there is massive deforestation which needs urgent attention by Zesa to address electricity problems."The speed in which the vegetation is being destroyed by people who are desperate for energy for domestic use is pathetic," he said.'I am petitioning Zesa over this and its failure to act will prompt my legal action."Most urban people are not using firewood for energy especially in cooking.