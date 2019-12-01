Latest News Editor's Choice


We need justice for our dead relative’

by Stephen Jakes
01 Dec 2019 at 10:30hrs | Views
Relatives of a Beitbridge man who died near Chitulipasi police station suspect police of a foul play in the matter.

This was after the deceased Nkosana Khumalo was on the previous day seen with he police officers while drinking bear at the business centre.

On the fateful day Khumalo is alleged to have been accompanied by a policeman who was drinking with him before he was found dead.

His family believe he was killed contrary to police report that claim he might have died of excessive beer drinking.

Partone Xaba for the family said the police memo claims were suspicious and were meant for a cover up for what they did.

A postmortem report  compiled by a pathologist stated that  Khumalo died due to brain hemorrhage.

Xaba said  police claimed in their report that Khumalo drank too much best  whiskey.


