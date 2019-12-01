We need justice for our dead relative’

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Relatives of a Beitbridge man who died near Chitulipasi police station suspect police of a foul play in the matter.

This was after the deceased Nkosana Khumalo was on the previous day seen with he police officers while drinking bear at the business centre.On the fateful day Khumalo is alleged to have been accompanied by a policeman who was drinking with him before he was found dead.His family believe he was killed contrary to police report that claim he might have died of excessive beer drinking.Partone Xaba for the family said the police memo claims were suspicious and were meant for a cover up for what they did.A postmortem report compiled by a pathologist stated that Khumalo died due to brain hemorrhage.Xaba said police claimed in their report that Khumalo drank too much best whiskey.