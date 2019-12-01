Live shots fired at Chamisa

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The military has fired live bullets at the MDC leader Nelson Chamisa while he was conducting a tree planting programme in Marondera.

This has been revealed by Marondera Central Legislator Caston Matewu."Live shots fired at President Chamisa l was beside him. We were missed by a whisker. We were only planting trees for National Tree planting day in Marondera Today," Matewu said.