Live shots fired at Chamisa
01 Dec 2019 at 12:58hrs | Views
The military has fired live bullets at the MDC leader Nelson Chamisa while he was conducting a tree planting programme in Marondera.
This has been revealed by Marondera Central Legislator Caston Matewu.
"Live shots fired at President Chamisa l was beside him. We were missed by a whisker. We were only planting trees for National Tree planting day in Marondera Today," Matewu said.
Source - Byo24news