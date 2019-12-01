Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Live shots fired at Chamisa

by Stephen Jakes
01 Dec 2019 at 12:58hrs | Views
The military has fired live bullets at the MDC leader Nelson Chamisa while he was conducting a tree planting programme in Marondera.


This has been revealed by Marondera Central Legislator Caston Matewu.

"Live shots fired at President Chamisa l  was beside him. We were missed by a whisker. We were only planting trees for National Tree planting day in Marondera Today," Matewu said.

Source - Byo24news

