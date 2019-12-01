Latest News Editor's Choice


Service for late Zapu Secretary for security Ncube to be held at UCCSA tomorrow

by Stephen Jakes
01 Dec 2019 at 13:14hrs | Views
The late Zapu Secretary for security Canaan Ncube is being laid to rest tomorrow at the Lady Stanely cemetery and his service will be held at the UCCSA Church in Famona Bulawayo at 7:30am.


This was revealed by Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa who said the whole programme is already in place.

"Information at hand about Cde Ncube' s final journey is that, the main service will be held at the Famona UCCSA church at 7:30 am tomorrow morning Monday, 2 December," he said.

"The church is located past the Bulawayo Fire Station along Matopos Road. Right side of the road when facing south. The body will leave Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour this afternoon for 26 Sherwood Drive , Woodlands. The time for Nyaradzo has not yet been confirmed."

"You will be advised in due course. He will be laid to rest amongst his peers at the Lady Stanely Cemetery tomorrow. Time details to come. Please note that Lady Stanely is located at West Park."

Source - Stephen Jakes

