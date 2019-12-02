Bindura University student up for stock theft

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) Student was arraigned before a Concession magistrate last Friday for allegedly stealing four cattle and 2 tonnes of maize all valued at ZWL$31 500.Paul Homodza (27) of Nzvimbo growth point in Chiweshe was denied bail by Concession magistrate Nyasha Machiriori and remanded in custody to December 9.Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged that from October to November 10 Homodza broke into 4 of his relatives' cattle pens and stole 4 bovines separately before skinning them and packing them in buckets for sell at Budiriro market place in Harare.The matter came to light after his buyers became suspicious of the cheap meat he was selling and a trap was set on him by the police leading to his arrest.It is further alleged on July 21 that he broke into Charles Nyamuziwa's kitchen during the night and stole 2 tonnes of maize.He told the magistrate that he was pleading for bail since he is a student"Your worship l am a student at BUSE may you please grant me bail so that l will be able to continue with my studies," lamented Homodza.Machiriori denied him bail saying he was a flight risk as he was facing serious offences.