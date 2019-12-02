Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa ally allays coup fears

by Staff Reporter
02 Dec 2019 at 10:25hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's close ally and Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena has vouched for Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, saying the former army general, who toppled former President Robert Mugabe in a coup in November 2017, had no plans to stage another military takeover.

Addressing members of his constituency at the weekend, Wadyajena dismissed speculative reports that a coup was looming following Chiwenga's return from a four-month long medical trip in China.

The speculation was further fuelled by the absence of senior government officials to welcome Chiwenga at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on November 23 and at his home-coming prayer meeting in Wedza at the weekend.

"There were celebrations in the opposition that VP Chiwenga is back and ED is going. They said there is going to be a coup. Nothing like that will ever happen. The President and his deputy are brothers and it is President Mnangagwa who spoke to his Chinese counterpart (Xi Jinping) to have his deputy flown to China for treatment because they say he was poisoned," Wadyajena said.

Chiwenga's detractors claimed the ex-army general was angry over recent purges on his loyalists in the party and military.

Wadyajena said the narrative was being peddled by remnants of the G40 cabal to fan factionalism in the party.

"We hear you got calls from some ministers saying you must not bring the presidential inputs here. Whoever is calling you is working against the President. That's why youths say they are people targeting ED and Nicodemously, saying he must go and leave for a younger person. Leave to go where? The Constitution says he must serve for two terms," he said.

"Let us support the President and not work against him and sabotage him. Elections are in 2023, (so) let us not be in campaign mode."

Cotton Producers and Marketers Association chairperson Steward Mubonderi said Mnangagwa had taken the Cuban and Rwandan strategy to bust sanctions through boosting local crop production.

"Today, Iraq and Libya are crying, they lacked vision and supported the killing of Sadam Hussein and Libyan leader Muammar Gadafi. They are now feeling the heat. It is disastrous to think of removing a leader now when we are under sanctions," he said.

"What is killing us is lack of production. We don't remove sanctions by marching, we need production. We do not forsake our father because of hunger," Mubonderi said.


Source - NewsDay

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

45 mins ago | 138 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

53 mins ago | 67 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

54 mins ago | 87 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

58 mins ago | 395 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 407 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 3412 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2314 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3407 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1802 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4218 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 902 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 478 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 496 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 464 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 617 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 468 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11199 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2030 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3400 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3824 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8983 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7293 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15182 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views

What do we expect to see on the online casino market in 2020?

24 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days