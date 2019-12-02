'Strive Masiyiwa's offer to doctors not good enough'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zimbabwean doctors have entered Day 92 of the industrial action after they snubbed the offer by Econet Wireless Boss Strive Masiyiwa.Announcing the development Former Secretary General of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association Dr Bhebhe said, "To confirm our true position; today we enter day 92 in trenches, fighting for a living wage. We'll not rest until we are paid a respectable salary. Mr Strive Masiyiwa's offer was simply not good enough to end the current medical crisis."Mpilo Clinical Director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya said some junior doctors had accepted the offer and were going back to work."Good morning. Those resuming duty today at Mpilo Central Hospital, no questions asked as per the Presidential moratorium, kindly come to my office at 0800am I will kindly receive you and direct you how to get back into the system. Welcome home."Junior doctors are trickling in, they are most warmly welcomed to resume their duties. I can see us going back to give full services to our patients soon. Soon...... soon........ it feels like a matter of hours and days before the strike is declared over."Masiyiwa and his wife Tsitsi, through their Higher Life Foundation, unveiled a $100 million fund which will see up to 2 000 junior and senior doctors employed by government getting $5 000 each on top of what they are earning from their employer.The move comes at a time the public health delivery system in the country has virtually shut down due to a standoff between government and doctors following the firing of more than 435 junior doctors and around 57 senior doctors were set to face disciplinary action.Masiyiwa also promised to give a smartphone, diagnostic aides and transport to the doctors on top of the ZWL$5000 in the $100 million facility.