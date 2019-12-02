Energy Mutodi speaks on sex in parliament saga

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

No matter how much appetite there is to assassinate & destroy characters, attempts to vilify Parliament as a sex haven by enemies of the government will not be tolerated. — Hon. Dr Energy Mutodi (PhD) (@energymutodi) December 2, 2019

Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi and proportional representation member of parliament Tatenda Mavetera were allegedly caught playing hide the sausage in one of the august House's male toilet cubicles.Parliamentary staff reported the matter to Speaker Jacob Mudenda — Zim Around 🇿🇼 (@ZimAround) December 1, 2019

Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi has refused reports that he was caught pants down with a fellow parliamentarian at a parliament toilet.Said Mutodi, "No matter how much appetite there is to assassinate and destroy characters, attempts to vilify Parliament as a sex haven by enemies of the government will not be tolerated."Reports that were awash on social media had claimed that Mutodi and proportional representation member of parliament Tatenda Mavetera were allegedly caught playing hide the sausage in one of the august House's male toilet cubicles.Mavetera is a former actor at Studio 263.