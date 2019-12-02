Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZCC Bishop rubbishes church statement on election sabbath

by Mandla Ndlovu
02 Dec 2019 at 15:17hrs | Views
ZCC leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi has disowned the statement by the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations which called for a 7-year period without elections in the country.

Mutendi was quoted by Ministry of Information saying, "the spirit of God has always been present ever since Mbuya Nehanda prophesied the revolution that would liberate the country, 'tigare murunyararo. No to violence."

Mutendi was speaking on State House on Monday where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was meeting with members of the Inter-Denominational Council of Churches at State House.

Some of the churches that attended included ZAOGA, ZCC, Johanne Masowe, Jekemisheni, Bethsaida, African Apostolic Church (Mwazha), Johanne Marange amongst others.

In total 110 indigenous churches are represented.

In a statement, ZHoCD executive secretary Rev Kenneth Mutata, had said the church was calling for a 'Sabbath' on political contestation in Zimbabwe to allow for the rebuilding of trust and confidence and chart a way forward towards a comprehensive economic recovery path in a non-political environment.

"The church leaders are proposing a national seven-year Sabbath for the purposes of establishing an emergency recovery mechanism to address the dire national situation for the most vulnerable communities, re-building trust and confidence by healing all the hurts of the past," said Mutata then.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

46 mins ago | 143 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

54 mins ago | 67 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

55 mins ago | 87 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

59 mins ago | 405 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 420 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 3436 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3423 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4227 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 904 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 479 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 498 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 617 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 469 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11209 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2030 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3402 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3825 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8984 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7294 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15185 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views

What do we expect to see on the online casino market in 2020?

04 Dec 2019 at 10:18hrs | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days