ZCC Bishop rubbishes church statement on election sabbath

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

ZCC leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi has disowned the statement by the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations which called for a 7-year period without elections in the country.Mutendi was quoted by Ministry of Information saying, "the spirit of God has always been present ever since Mbuya Nehanda prophesied the revolution that would liberate the country, 'tigare murunyararo. No to violence."Mutendi was speaking on State House on Monday where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was meeting with members of the Inter-Denominational Council of Churches at State House.Some of the churches that attended included ZAOGA, ZCC, Johanne Masowe, Jekemisheni, Bethsaida, African Apostolic Church (Mwazha), Johanne Marange amongst others.In total 110 indigenous churches are represented.In a statement, ZHoCD executive secretary Rev Kenneth Mutata, had said the church was calling for a 'Sabbath' on political contestation in Zimbabwe to allow for the rebuilding of trust and confidence and chart a way forward towards a comprehensive economic recovery path in a non-political environment."The church leaders are proposing a national seven-year Sabbath for the purposes of establishing an emergency recovery mechanism to address the dire national situation for the most vulnerable communities, re-building trust and confidence by healing all the hurts of the past," said Mutata then.