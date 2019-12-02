China to fund MDC Mayor trip

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Movement for Democratic Change has refuted allegations that Harare Mayor Councillor Herbert Gomba and four senior council officials are set to spend US$32 500 on a reciprocal five-day visit to the Chinese city of Nanjing later this month.MDC Secretary General Charlton Hwende said, "The Herald must just be disbanded they are lying again about Mayor Harare mayor to blow US$32,5k on China jaunt."A letter that was posted by Hwende shows that China will cover the costs of the visit.The Herald has said that an online search yesterday showed that an average return ticket to China from Harare during the period December 15 to 31, costs about US$2 500 (business class) and US$1 250 (economy).A number of hotels, ranging from three-star to five-star in Nanjing, are charging between US$57 and US$300.Herald said the mayor's trip has outraged Harare residents as it comes a few months after another one to the United States, which gobbled US$40 000 in ratepayers' money.