Mnangagwa meets church leaders at State House
02 Dec 2019 at 18:10hrs | Views
President Mnangagwa today met members of the Inter-Denominational Council of Churches at State House to discuss various issues affecting the country.
The churches were led by the patron of the organisation Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi of the Zion Christian Church.
They stressed that any political dialogue in the country should be premised on the acknowledgement of President Mnangagwa as the elected Head of State and Government.
Source - Herald