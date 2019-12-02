G40 remnants warned

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The net is closing in on G40 remnants who are conducting overnight meetings with the aim of destabilising the ruling party.In an interview, Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman Ziyambi Ziyambi warned G40 remnants saying they either tow the party line or risk being expelled from the party."Going forward we will detail everything that these people are doing and recommend that they be expelled. While our desire is to ensure that we maintain our support base and recruit more, we can't allow forces that will destroy the party to persist," said Ziyambi.In addition, he said time shall come where the party will name and shame them.