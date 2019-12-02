General Chiwenga rescued Jonathan Moyo from Grace Mugabe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Professor Jonathan Moyo has alleged that former First Lady Grace Mugabe attacked him and called him a devil incarnate until he was helped by General Constantino Chiwenga.Prof Moyo who first revealed that he was in a cage in ZANU PF said," I guess. But I was a troubled soul in that cage with that membership; especially from 2013 to 2017. It was hell on earth!"When one social media user asked, "Yah I remember when Mugabe called you the devil incarnate and Joice Mujuru accusing you of being a CIA agent. Thank heavens Dr Amai came to your rescue." Prof Moyo replied, "No she didn't. She was with those who called me the devil incarnate. I was accused of smuggling the MDC into @Zimpapers . I was rescued by General Chiwenga. If I'm not mistaken I mentioned this in my conversation with @Wamagaisa for a special edition of @BigSaturdayRead last year!"Moyo, who is in exile in Kenya ran away from a military coup in November 2017.