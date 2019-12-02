'I founded G40' Temba Mliswa says

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu





The Generational Consensus

Founders: Hon_Kasukuwere

Patrick Zhuwao

T. Kasukuwere and myself



Place: Mt. Darwin

Vision: Generational Consensus - to empower young people through indigenisation in order to capacitate them for political strength & avoid compromise



Kasukuwere was to lead, Patrick Zhuwao was to be the Secretary and myself the Political Commissair. We planned to motivate youth in the structures to be leaders when the time was constitutionally and procedurally right.



Unfortunately however this didn't come to pass and instead of supporting politicians Kasukuwere gave benefit to non politicians and as such didn't receive the political clout & support as intended.



A generational shift was long overdue in ZANUPF with the baton having already skipped some generations. Prof Moyo saw the potential in this strategy and proceeded to hijack the project at which point I left as I felt he was not of the envisioned generation bracket.



As we stand, ZANUPF faces the danger of skipping a generation as Lewis Matutu and co come of age. The party must accommodate generational consensus. A phenomenal wave of youth are coming through. I've spoken about election demographics before, & any Party unable to accommodate the youth are doomed to fail.



Capturing First Family Power isn't adequate. Being in exile doesn't improve chances and is this a bid in or outside ZANUPF? Oh well, at least the bid is bound to raise welcome financial relief whilst outside. The time was there then; it's gone now.







Norton member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has claimed that he founded the G40 project together with exiled former Ministers Patrick Zhuwao and Saviour Kasukuwere.He says Professor Jonathan Moyo hijacked the project.Mliswa who once addressed a press conference in 2014, Mliswa claimed that ZANU PF had been infiltrated by CIA agents and gay gangsters, some of whom were Cabinet ministers."I spoke about sexual orientation. CIA is a bunch of gay gangsters and you can't be part of them if you are not one of them. We belong to a party led by a leader who is constitutional, but we wonder: Has the party been hijacked?" he said referring to Kasukuwere, Professor Jonathan Moyo and Zhuwao.Read the full statement below: