Namibian army steps in

by Mandla Ndlovu

Namibia media have announced that the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) has upheld its decision to beef up security to its highest level until further notice.This it says is necessitated by serious threats that continue to be made following the announcement of the official election results.Commenting on the matter one Charl Coetee said, "Is this not a police matter? Why are the army used against their own people. Are we now the enemy. Is this now like Zimbabwe were mane citizens will killed by the government? Is SWAPO's new struggle now against the people of Namibia. Now they are showing their true colour like North Korea and Zimbabwe."Watch the video below: