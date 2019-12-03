Latest News Editor's Choice


Matemadanda warns errant civil servants

by Staff reporter
03 Dec 2019 at 07:06hrs | Views
Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Victor Matemadanda has warned civil servants who are sabotaging President Mnangagwa's plans to transform the economy, to be prepared to lose their jobs.

He made the remarks in Chinhoyi recently during the party's Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting.

President Mnangagwa has announced his vision of attaining an upper middle income economy by 2030, whereby citizens will have a per capita income of US$3 500.

Matemadanda said the Second Republic was eager to change the people's lives, and there was no room for saboteurs.

The Mashonaland West PCC resolved to support the candidature of President Mnangagwa for the 2023 elections. Matemadanda said a number of civil servants were sabotaging the President's vision of turning around the economy and the living standards of people.

"There are people who do not want to give the party the chance to rebuild," he said.

"We are in the new dispensation, in the same Zanu-PF. The new dispensation has a different approach to business, that is why you heard the President say that it's no longer business as usual. "It's either you shape up or ship out."

Matemadanda said some civil servants were "being stubborn and acting against the Government".

He said civil servants must be prepared to support President Mnangagwa's vision. Matemadanda also called on civil servants to respect the outcome of court cases.

This comes after the strike by doctors was ruled illegal by the Labour Court on October 11, which ordered them to report for work within 48 hours. However, they are yet to go back to work.

Disciplinary hearings dismissed all doctors that did not heed the call to return to work on the basis that they had missed five or more days of work without a lawful reason.

However,  on the intervention of Catholic bishops who met President Mnangagwa last week, it was agreed that any dismissed doctor could report for work within 48 hours without having to reapply and with no questions asked.

But doctors are still refusing to go to work. Turning to the party's affairs, Matemadanda called for unity and warned those accused of fuelling regionalism in the revolutionary party.

Speaking during the same meeting, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association chairman Christopher Mutsvangwa said MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa was losing his battle against ZANU-PF as more countries were buying into the ruling party's agenda.

Source - the herald

