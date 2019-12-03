Latest News Editor's Choice


'Blackman' Matambanadzo in China for treatment

by Staff reporter
03 Dec 2019 at 07:07hrs | Views
KWEKWE Central Member of Parliament Mr Masango "Blackman" Matambanadzo has been flown to China on a medical emergency due to suspected food poisoning.

A popular figure in Kwekwe, Mr Matambanadzo is the only MP to have won national elections on the National Patriotic Front (NPF) ticket after he beat both the opposition MDC-T and the ruling Zanu-PF party candidates in the 2018 harmonised elections.

There has been speculation of late within and around Kwekwe over the whereabouts of "Blackman" (the name he earned due to his extremely dark complexion).

Mr Matambanadzo is a former artisanal miner and self-trained street photographer, and is often seen on the streets meeting and chatting with his former peers in those trades.

The Herald news crew yesterday visited Mr Matambanadzo's house in Amaveni and later his constituency office in the same suburb to inquire on his whereabouts.

"The MP is not here, he is out of the country where he is seeking treatment, you can get more details from his secretary at the constituency offices," said a relative at the legislator's Amaveni house, who declined to be named.

Mr Matambanadzo's secretary Ms Angela Nyathi confirmed her boss flew to China to seek medication attention following suspected food poisoning.

"He has not been well of late following what doctors suspected to be food poisoning," she said.

"The condition deteriorated recently and he flew to China to seek specialist attention."

Ms Nyathi said Mr Matambanadzo was still admitted at a hospital in China, but was in a stable condition. "He is still in hospital, but we continue to pray for his recovery," she said.

"We know the people in his constituency are very worried and their prayers everyday are very important, he is a man of the people and everyone is wishing him a quick recovery."

Source - the herald

